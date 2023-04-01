Home Health Salt hurts even when it doesn’t raise blood pressure: the study
Health

Salt hurts even when it doesn’t raise blood pressure: the study

by admin
Salt hurts even when it doesn’t raise blood pressure: the study

Excessive salt consumption is linked to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in artery walls, which can lead to heart attacks.

Although normal blood pressure levels are thought to reduce the risk of stroke, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm have determined that this is not always the case.

For their research, the scientists analyzed data from more than 10,000 Swedes aged between 50 and 64 who were involved in a large cardiovascular health study called the Swedish Caridiopulmonary BioImage Study – SCAPIS.

Researchers have found that higher salt consumption is associated with an increased risk of atherosclerosis in both the arteries leading to the heart and the internal ones.

More precisely, for each additional gram of sodium excreted in the urine, there was an up to 17% increased risk of aggravation associated with plaque buildup on blood vessel walls.

People who consume a lot of salt are more likely to develop atherosclerotic plaques in the arteries of the heart and neck.

Furthermore, we were able to replicate the results when we limited our analysis to participants with normal blood pressure (below 140/90 mmHg) or those with no known cardiovascular disease.

According to Wuopio, “keeping your salt intake under control is important not only if you have high blood pressure or heart disease: Reducing the amount of sodium in your diet can also help prevent other serious health conditions.”

See also  it is very serious. In prophylaxis 265 people

You may also like

Minirin/DDAVP (desmopressin) nasal spray for diabetes, updated product...

Large pores: These methods reduce the openings in...

«I was an art director with a hobby...

Fight against cholesterol: here is the list of...

Make bunnies with kids with these fun projects

Emma. Nine new drugs approved at the March...

WHO World Tuberculosis Day

Electricity and gas bills, reductions from 1 April?...

Lives on the edge, the hardest story to...

Dichotomy and duplicity of rationality – health check

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy