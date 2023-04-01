Excessive salt consumption is linked to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in artery walls, which can lead to heart attacks.

Although normal blood pressure levels are thought to reduce the risk of stroke, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm have determined that this is not always the case.

For their research, the scientists analyzed data from more than 10,000 Swedes aged between 50 and 64 who were involved in a large cardiovascular health study called the Swedish Caridiopulmonary BioImage Study – SCAPIS.

Researchers have found that higher salt consumption is associated with an increased risk of atherosclerosis in both the arteries leading to the heart and the internal ones.

More precisely, for each additional gram of sodium excreted in the urine, there was an up to 17% increased risk of aggravation associated with plaque buildup on blood vessel walls.

People who consume a lot of salt are more likely to develop atherosclerotic plaques in the arteries of the heart and neck.

Furthermore, we were able to replicate the results when we limited our analysis to participants with normal blood pressure (below 140/90 mmHg) or those with no known cardiovascular disease.

According to Wuopio, “keeping your salt intake under control is important not only if you have high blood pressure or heart disease: Reducing the amount of sodium in your diet can also help prevent other serious health conditions.”