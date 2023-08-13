Sardinia, ferry-fishing collision: three suspects

Rome, 12 August 2023 – First suspects for the collision that occurred on the night of August 10 between the passenger ship Moby Sharden bound for Livorno and the fishing vessel Alemax IIoff the coast of Golfo Aranci, near the islet of Chief Figari, in northern Sardinia. After the report of the Olbia Coast Guard, the public prosecutor of the Tempio Pausania prosecutor, Gregorio Capasso, and his colleague Mauro Lavra, would have entered three people in the register of suspects: the commanders of the Sharden and the fishing vessel e one of the officers who was on the bridge of Moby at the time of the accident.

The Prosecutors of Tempio Pausania will hear the suspects in the next few days to reconstruct the incident in detail and evaluate the behavior of the commanders and officers.

The collision between the Moby-Tirrenia Sharden ferry and the Alemax II it happened in the middle of the night, in the impact of the vessel, the commander Mario Langiu and Mandi, the 41-year-old Senegalese sailor who is still missing, ended up in the sea. The commander was rescued from a sailboat and suffered no serious injuries, while no trace of the sailor was found and there is virtually no hope of finding him alive.

Investigators are working to ascertain the correct functioning of the devices supplied on board of the boats, especially the Moby ferry, like radar, and other equipment.

