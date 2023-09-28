satisfaction agreement for contract renewal

Printable version

Press release no. 54

Press release date 28 September 2023

Healthcare, Schillaci: satisfaction with agreement for contract renewal

“To put an end to the serious delay accumulated in recent years, the Meloni government immediately committed to accelerating the contractual renewal of the 2019-2021 healthcare sector and I personally assured the unions of full support for the workers’ fair expectations. Today’s agreement is an important result that introduces significant innovations both on an economic level and in terms of working conditions. It is a point of arrival but also a starting point. It is now necessary to plan the resources for the renewal of the 2022-2024 two-year period with the Mef so as not to accumulate further delays. Alongside this, our commitment to relaunching the public healthcare sector continues: higher salaries and better work organization to make healthcare professions attractive again and fill the shortage of doctors and nurses in the public healthcare service”. This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares.

