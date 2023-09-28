Home » satisfaction agreement for contract renewal
Health

satisfaction agreement for contract renewal

by admin

Printable version

Press release no. 54
Press release date 28 September 2023

Healthcare, Schillaci: satisfaction with agreement for contract renewal

“To put an end to the serious delay accumulated in recent years, the Meloni government immediately committed to accelerating the contractual renewal of the 2019-2021 healthcare sector and I personally assured the unions of full support for the workers’ fair expectations. Today’s agreement is an important result that introduces significant innovations both on an economic level and in terms of working conditions. It is a point of arrival but also a starting point. It is now necessary to plan the resources for the renewal of the 2022-2024 two-year period with the Mef so as not to accumulate further delays. Alongside this, our commitment to relaunching the public healthcare sector continues: higher salaries and better work organization to make healthcare professions attractive again and fill the shortage of doctors and nurses in the public healthcare service”. This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares.

See also  Adhd: 'forgotten' patients between complicated diagnoses and impossible treatments

You may also like

Eliminating Cholesterol Naturally: Essential Tips for a Healthier...

Grilled flank steak with curry butter and melon...

Woman killed in the street in Castelfiorentino by...

The Long-Awaited School Gym Construction Project Approved in...

Digital innovations in care: Servier presents the “i-care...

The safety of hospital care remains Cinderella: resources...

Opting Out of Subscription? Learn How to Manage...

Sport-Prof reveals secret for perfect sleep

Breakfast and children, expert advice

Achieving Cholesterol and Weight Control With Less Dietary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy