Saved from stroke at the age of 103 in the stroke unit of Sassari – Medicine

(ANSA) – SASSARI, JULY 06 – One of 103 stroke patients was saved by the Stroke Unit of the Aou of Sassari and treated with a combined treatment of intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical removal (thrombectomy) of the blood clot. This is the first case in Sardinia on such an elderly patient for which this type of combined procedure is adopted and, in general, one of the very few cases in the world carried out on a centenarian.



The woman, who had always been independent before the stroke and would have always enjoyed good health, suddenly presented the neurological symptoms typical of this pathology. These are the speech disorder, a lack of strength and the sudden paralysis of the right limbs hence the crooked mouth.



“With the intervention of the rescue machine, starting from 118 – says Alessandra Sanna, head of the Stroke Unit – a process was set in motion that allowed the woman to be taken in charge and subjected to the necessary treatments over the course of the expected times, i.e. within 4 and a half hours for thrombolysis and 6 hours for mechanical thrombectomy”. A multidisciplinary work which has involved, in addition to the Stroke Unit which coordinates the diagnostic and therapeutic path of patients affected by stroke, the emergency room, Radiology, Angiography and Anesthesia.



“The exceptional nature of the case is given – explains Sanna – on the one hand, by the adoption of a combined treatment on a patient over one hundred years old, on the other, by the positive response from the same patient. Even if we keep the prognosis confidential for some days yet, we are confident that with an adequate path of speech therapy and physiotherapy it is possible to guarantee a good neurological recovery”.



According to data from the Ministry of Health, stroke is the second cause of death in the world after cardiovascular disease. The Stroke Unit of the Aou of Sassari is one of the two second level Strokes (the highest) in Sardinia, active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and performs about 120 cerebral revascularization treatments a year. (HANDLE).



