InterviewIt has been clear since mid-December 2022: Real Madrid will strengthen its attack in the summer of 2024 with the then 18-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras São Paulo. In an interview with the Spanish sports newspaper MARCA (July 21, 2006), the 16-year-old Brazilian revealed that Los Blancos had cast a spell on him, that he was not so interested in any other club and that his parents actually named him after the legend Alfredo Di Stéfano wanted to name.

“Real Madrid is the club I grew up with”

ENDRICK about…

…his move to Real Madrid for the 2024/25 season: “Real Madrid is a club I love. It’s the club I grew up with. I grew up watching Real Madrid’s idols play. As I liked the club more and more, I looked for more about the history. And there’s even a funny anecdote that I won’t reveal here. But my parents can tell them. Well, I’ll tell you: my name wasn’t supposed to be Endrick, it was Di Stéfano.”

…Brazilian top stars at Real that he wanted to take this step through: “I also looked at the Brazilians who played there – like Ronaldo, Vinícius (Junior) now, Rodrygo (Goes)eder (Military)… So when I saw my idols play in Madrid, when I looked at the history of Real Madrid – the biggest club in Europe got me all the more interested. Then I saw it as a challenge to try and play for Real Madrid. That’s why I chose Madrid. I grew up with the size of this club and thank god I was signed. I wanted to be a Real Madrid player and soon that will be a reality.”

“Word of Vinícius encouraged me even more”

…Vinícius, with whom he already gets along well: “Vinicius is my friend. I could go on vacation with him, talk to him. He told me things and told me that I will be fine there. That’s very good news because it’s the word of a player from there and he’s also a Brazilian. Because he plays there, he has become an idol for me. He can be a role model for many. His word gave me even more encouragement to come to terms with Real.”

…the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, which he visited in February 2022 in the 3-0 win over Deportivo Alavés: “I went there on vacation to see it. I saw a game at the Bernabéu, it was very nice. It was a feeling that made me tremble because when I was there I saw a goal from Karim (Benzema), saw the crowd calling his name. I saw Vinícius score. It was a very joyful day.”

“Other clubs? I was always like, ‘What about Real Madrid?’”

…the interest of other top clubs in Europe: “Nothing interested me more than Real Madrid. Whenever I was linked to another club, I would ask, ‘What about Real Madrid? will i go there Will I get the opportunity to choose Real Madrid?’ All I ever wanted was to go to Madrid. I just wanted to know if you are interested in me, fulfill my childhood dream. My father’s dream, my family’s dream. Playing at the biggest club in Europe, at the club where my idol was: Cristiano Ronaldo.”

07.07.2023, 00:55

