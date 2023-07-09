Title: Scabies Outbreak Infects Hospital Workers at San Carlos of Potenza

Subtitle: Prompt action taken to prevent further spread; hospital faces staffing challenges

Potenza, Italy – A shocking case of scabies infection has gripped the San Carlos Hospital in Potenza, as nine healthcare workers have been infected in the Geriatrics department. The incident originated from a single patient who tested positive for scabies, according to the hospital’s health management.

The infected employees comprise five nurses and four healthcare workers, all of whom are currently under home surveillance. They are set to undergo further testing on Tuesday to determine the extent of their infection and to receive appropriate treatment.

The patient who initially tested positive has been promptly isolated and transferred to the infectious diseases department of the hospital. Hospital authorities have reassured the public that the necessary measures have been taken to isolate the infection and prevent it from spreading to other patients.

Angela Pia Bellettieri, the medical director of San Carlos Hospital, addressed the situation and assured that the incident has not disrupted the functioning of the Geriatrics department: “Despite the difficulties arising from the structural shortage of doctors and nurses, exacerbated in the summer due to an increased number of staff on vacation, the department has managed to replace the absent staff and maintain its regular activities.”

Scabies is a highly contagious skin condition caused by tiny mites known as Sarcoptes scabiei. It spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact and is often associated with crowded living conditions. Symptoms of scabies include intense itching, rash, and the presence of small red bumps on the skin.

The outbreak in San Carlos Hospital highlights the persistent challenges faced by healthcare institutions in maintaining adequate staffing levels. In summer months, the strain is further compounded by staff members taking vacations, resulting in increased workload for the remaining personnel.

Health authorities are urging hospital employees and patients to follow strict hygiene protocols and take necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of scabies. Enhanced cleaning measures have also been implemented throughout the hospital to minimize the risk of contamination.

San Carlos Hospital is working closely with local health agencies to monitor the situation and provide necessary support to the affected staff. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining robust infection control measures, especially in healthcare settings, to protect both workers and patients.

Further updates on the scabies outbreak at San Carlos Hospital are expected after the second round of testing for the infected healthcare workers on Tuesday.

