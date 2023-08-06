Scamacca’s phrase that reveals a background on the Roma transfer market

Lorenzo Scalia Sunday 6 August 2023, 1:11 pm

Atalanta keeps the football economy going. In style. Yesterday Rasmus Hojlund has landed in England to be presented in Manchester in exchange for 85 million, while Gianluca Scamacca he left London behind, took a plane to land in Rome and to undergo medical examinations at Villa Stuart, a well-known clinic in the north of the capital. Cost of the operation? They will end up in West Ham coffers 25 million plus 5 bonus, plus 10% on future resale. Gasperini’s new striker arrived at the clinic accompanied by a Dea executive, aboard a black minivan driven by a driver: a gray gray cat was waiting for him (really) and two boys who asked him for a selfie. Scamacca was wearing a purple shirt and black trousers. «I’m happy to be back in Italy and to play for Atalanta. Failure to transfer to Rome? Eh, they’re gone…»were the only words from Scamacca who then went through the glass door of Villa Stuart.

Scamacca, top signing

The Rome had moved first but did not sink the blow to resume the former product of the youth sector of Trigoria. Ditto for Milan: wink and little substance. It seemed like a closed deal with Inter, who had identified him as the main alternative to Lukaku, but Atalanta placed the decisive blitz by equalizing the basic offer and making bonuses easier to reach. West Ham were happy with both offers. To convince the player, therefore, the Bergamo club has raised the economic offer on his salary: we are talking about 3.2 million euros per season, while with Inzaghi’s team he would have earned less, around 2.8 million a year. In short, half a million more and go. Scamacca remained struck by the desire of Atalanta to put it at the center of the project. On the other hand, he has given up on the Champions League stage. And the salary issue has had a significant impact.

Scamacca, the numbers at West Ham

Scam, exploded in Sassuolo two years ago, has one behind it unlucky season at West Ham, lived mainly between the bench and the infirmary, including the Conference League final. Despite this, you put aside 27 appearances (16 in the league) with goals 8 goals overall, 3 of which in the Premier League. A bitter booty for a player who is in Roberto Mancini’s national team, who at 24 has at least another decade to live on the national and international stage. Things, up there in England, didn’t go the right way. And so he returned to the base at the first jolt of the transfer market.

Scamacca returns to Italy

This is the third time that the Roman striker has returned to Italy after an experience abroad. As a minor he signed for PSV infuriating Rome. Then, while he was a member of Sassuolo, he played for a short time on loan at Zwolle, also in the Netherlands. The boomerang it has been repeated in these hours, with the farewell to West Ham and the total embrace of the Atalanta project.

