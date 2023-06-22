Home » Schillaci, the fight against cancer is at the heart of our commitment – Healthcare
Health

by admin
Minister Schillaci © ANSA

“The fight against cancer is at the heart of our commitment which we carry out through constant primary prevention activities. Many tumors can be prevented by acting on the risk factors, for this reason it is important to inform and raise awareness among citizens so that they adopt healthy lifestyles starting by proper nutrition and adequate physical activity”. This is what Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said in a message sent on the occasion of the presentation of the ‘Zero Impact Breath – New air in the lungs of the next generation’ campaign promoted by MSD with the patronage of Walce – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe.
“Today attention is drawn to lung cancer, and the fight against smoking is essential to combat this pathology which, in the vast majority of cases, is linked to smoking”, added Schillaci. “Therefore, initiatives such as today’s one which speaks to young people with an eye to the environment and sustainability are welcome, issues to which the new generations are particularly sensitive”.

