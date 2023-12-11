Schillaci, the fire in the hospital in Tivoli a ‘terrible tragedy’ – Medicine

“The frightening fire that broke out in the Tivoli hospital is a terrible tragedy. I extend my sincere condolences and closeness to the families of the four elderly people who lost their lives”: this was declared by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. “I am in constant contact with President Rocca, who assured me that all patients have been made safe and we are ready to give the necessary support”, the note continues. “I thank all the operators involved in the rescue activities, the doctors and nurses who are guaranteeing assistance and the health facilities who have taken action to welcome the patients transferred from Tivoli. We hope – concludes the minister – that the investigations will clarify the causes that led to the fire”.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the fire that broke out at the Tivoli hospital. We are close to the families of the victims and to the patients who were intoxicated, or otherwise involved, and to the staff”: this was stated in a joint note by Filippo Anelli and Barbara Mangiacavalli, presidents respectively of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, and of Fnopi, the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions. “Thanks to all the doctors and nurses of the hospital who braved the flames and smoke – they add – to bring the patients to safety. Thanks to all the rescuers and the staff of the structures who are welcoming the evacuated people, for continue to provide them with assistance.”

The nurses’ union Nursing Up calls for “investing more and more resources in hospital structures, public and private, that are efficient and modern”. For Antonio De Palma, National President “the news of the dramatic fire at the Tivoli hospital represents one of those news stories that we would never want to have to comment on. In our battles, in our street battles, we have always put the safety of people first patients and that of healthcare professionals within healthcare facilities. We need to clarify, and we are certain that the judiciary will shed light on what tragically happened.”

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

