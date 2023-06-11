Scotland, the former premier Nicola Sturgeon arrested for the investigation into the funds to the independence party – breaking latest news

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, 52, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into illegal funding of the Scottish National Party she led from 2014 to 2023.

On April 5, the police arrested her husband, Peter Murrell, former party treasurer, who was later released without charge pending further investigations. On that occasion, a luxury camper parked near the house where Murrell’s mother lives was seized.

Sturgeon is the third person to be arrested as part of Operation Branchform, the local police investigation into the handling of funds received by the SNP as donations for Scotland’s independence campaign.

A spokesman for Sturgeon confirmed the arrest: “Nicola has always said she wants to cooperate with investigators and will continue to do so if asked.”