In Pokémon GO, Seasons are periods of time that feature new events, Pokémon debuts, and surprises that all follow a certain theme.

As the Seasons change, you may also find different Pokémon appearing in your area and hatching from Eggs. Make sure to explore during each in-game Season to collect and train as many different Pokémon as you can! You’ll also enjoy special bonuses as you do.

You never know what new surprises you’ll find during a new Pokémon GO Season. Why not check out what the latest one has to offer?

