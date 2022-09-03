Just in 2015, SEGA officially released the prequel work “Dragon in Man 0” developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, successfully bringing this long-standing classic action game series in Japan into a wider international market. Soon after, the game team also successively launched the remake versions of the first two works of the series, “Dragon Pole in Humans” and “Dragon Pole in Humans 2”, allowing more players to know the starting point of this series, and in that It launched the controversial “Dragon in Man 6” among players, which drew a staged ending for the story of the series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. After that, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio first launched a rumored game “Eye of Judgment” starring well-known Japanese artist Kimura Takuya in 2018, and then launched the series’ authentic sequel “Dragon Among Men” in 2020 7″, introduced the new protagonist Kasuga Ichiban to players, and also introduced a newly designed RPG turn-based combat system. And now, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio seem ready to reveal to players the next sequel to the Dragon among Men series.

SEGA will hold a short trailer reveal event next week on September 8th at 7pm Taiwan time, and officially reveal the latest updates from the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio team. The title of this trailer is “The latest trailer brought by the producer to see first”, but other than that, SEGA officials did not disclose other detailed information, only suggesting that players have the opportunity to see a new work. public. Even so, many fans believe that SEGA is likely to officially reveal Dragon Among Men 8 at this event.

First of all, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has previously confirmed that a new “Dragon among Men” series is currently in development, and showed several seconds of development footage. Long-time producer and screenwriter Masaichi Yokoyama, who is now the production director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, confirmed in October 2021 that the sequel to “Dragon of Men 7” has entered the development stage, and this year In June, the team also shared the actual footage with fans, and confirmed that the well-known Japanese mixed martial artist “Mirai Asakura” will participate in the dubbing performance, and this work will also lead fans to a whole “Dragon in Man”. A brand new city the series has never visited before.

The 12.5th will be delivered from 20:00 on Thursday, September 8th. Next time, Yokoyama representative and Yamafuji product manager will be "A little trailer! Short version delivered from the representative."

According to the news released by SEGA, Yokoyama Changyi will hold this sneak preview event. Considering this is the developer’s position in the development history of the “Dragon in Man” series, it is not difficult to see that they are indeed very likely to be announced at the event. Great news for the series. However, since Yokoyama Changyi has now become the head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and has to oversee a number of projects under the studio, and related news also confirmed that they are currently on hand in addition to the new work of “Dragon in Man”. In addition, there is another undisclosed work, so there are still some variables in the current speculation.

Since “Dragon Among Men 8” is currently under development, it is certainly not a pity that fans can’t see the game’s release at next week’s event. After all, another game is developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Of course, many fans are quite curious. If the team does reveal a sneak preview of “Dragon Among Men 8” next week, you can expect to see more follow-up news at this year’s Tokyo Game Show.