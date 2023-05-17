Home » Send beautiful Father’s Day sayings & honor dad for Men’s Day
Send beautiful Father’s Day sayings & honor dad for Men’s Day

One of the most popular holidays is just around the corner: the gentlemen of Germany celebrate their big day, Lord’s Day and Father’s Day on Ascension Day. No matter which of the two holidays the gentlemen celebrate on this day, a loving greeting is always well received. If you’re one of those who want to honor your dad, you’ve come to the right place. We have designed beautiful Father’s Day sayings for you, which you can forward directly to wish your beloved father all the best in the early morning.

Happy Father’s Day!

A short greeting that can do so much… It doesn’t always have to be a long novel if you want to express your gratitude and affection. Even a few words can have the desired effect and touch the father. For this reason, we offer you a selection of short as well as longer sayings with rhymes, so that you are sure to find something suitable.

Send Poem for Father’s Day

Dear papa, I want to carry your burden with you

How about such a short, but funny and at the same time loving poem? It’s guaranteed to put a smile on your dad’s face and make him feel appreciated.

Beautiful Father’s Day sayings with pictures for WhatsApp

Thank you for everything on Father's Day

We have added beautiful pictures to our Ascension Day greetings, which give the e-card that certain something. So if you not only want beautiful Father’s Day sayings, but also a great design that’s tantamount to a greeting card, browse through our gallery. The cards can come from both the daughter and the son and are perfect for direct forwarding or if you want to print them out.

Loving or funny – perfect for any dad

Father's Day greetings with rhymes and thanksgiving to dad

If your father is particularly humorous, choose a funny saying. If he’s more serious with a soft core, go for something sentimental. You know your loved one best and you know exactly what might be the most appropriate match. You can also print out the design and stick it on a real card.

Beautiful Father’s Day sayings to forward or print out

I say it far too seldom, but I love you

Check out the rest of our greeting card designs now!

Father's Day Poem - You are my haven that protects me from the storm

Sayings to the dad from the daughter

Salute to the best dad in the world with e-greeting card

You were always there for me

You were always there for me, you are the best

Formulate funny or short sayings for Father’s Day

You are the center of attention today and will be carried on hands

Happy Father’s Day – sayings formulated briefly and concisely

Praise the father with a short saying for Father's Day - all the best

I owe you a lot in life

Happy Father's Day for Whatsapp or other messengers

Funny sayings for Father’s Day

Funny sayings for Father's Day - Without me you would have less gray hair

Just say “thank you”.

Beautiful Father's Day sayings to say thank you to the father

Send cool sayings to dad for Father’s Day

Beautiful Father's Day sayings from the kids - Dad is my hero

Short greetings – all the best

Beautiful Father's Day sayings in a nutshell - with whiskey and cigar

You are my first and greatest love – Father’s Day greeting from daughter

Beautiful Father's Day sayings for Ascension Day - You are my greatest love

Only you can always comfort me

Beautiful Father's Day Sayings - Only you can comfort me, thank you

Send pictures and greetings for Father’s Day

Beautiful Father's Day Sayings - You are one of the things that make life more beautiful

