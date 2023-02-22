Serious accident at work at Ansaldo.

For reasons yet to be established, a piece of iron came off a large lathe, hitting the 37-year-old worker on the head. The accident occurred in the early afternoon of Tuesday 21 February in the gas turbine factory in via Nicola Lorenzi.

The worker was rescued by the Golf4 medical team who intubated him and transported him by ambulance in code red to San Martino; the man would be at risk of life.

On the spot also the inspectors of the Psal of the Asl3 which will have the task of reconstructing the dynamics of what happened. The reaction of the unions was immediate and they declared a strike for this afternoon.

Political and union reactions

“The accident at work that occurred today at Ansaldo Energia, in which a 37-year-old worker transported in red code to the San Martino hospital in Genoa was seriously injured, obliges us to reflect on workplace safety, which must be at the first place on the agenda of all political forces”, declare the Genoese pentastellati with the spokesmen in the Senate and in the Chamber Luca Pirondini and Roberto Traversi.

“We are at the side of the Ansaldo workers, who rightly demand answers. They were right to proclaim a two-hour strike to sensitize the institutions and the company to ensure better working conditions. We hope that the investigators shed light on today’s dynamics and that what happened will help to prevent them from happening again. It’s time to reverse the tragic Ligurian trend, which in 2022 saw a 49% increase in accidents”.

“Unfortunately, tragedies and deaths at work follow one another not only in our region and I have filed an urgent question on the matter, scheduled for March 3, presented after the 3 deaths that have occurred in port activities in recent weeks. The Government will decide and put security at the top of its agenda”, adds Traversi.

The Ligurian deputy Luca Pastorino, a member of the Misto group, also intervened on the case: “I learn with great concern the news of the serious accident at Ansaldo Energia in Genoa. I express my closeness to the family of the hospitalized worker, in the hope that there will be updates positive about his state of health in the next few hours. And I want to give all my solidarity to the workers who immediately called the strike. Safety in the workplace must be an absolute priority of the government, from which we await a work decree that does not come from weeks”.

“Safety in the workplace must be a priority. It is important to strengthen the training and culture of safety in the workplace to prevent dramatic accidents such as the one involving a young Ansaldo Energia worker in Genoa. While waiting for the dynamics of the accident and any responsibilities to be clarified, our thoughts go to him and his family. Wishing you a speedy recovery.” The deputy and deputy minister at MIT Edoardo Rixi says so in a note.

“On the issue of work – adds Pastorino – there is a willingness to confront the majority without prejudice, because the full safety of workers is not an issue that should divide politics. Provided that there is a willingness to intervene in a decided, strengthening controls and investments in this sense”.

Fiom’s comment: “The Fiom secretariat of Genoa expresses anger and pain for the umpteenth serious accident that occurred this time in Ansaldo Energia, the largest engineering company in Genoa. Fiom believes that this situation can no longer go on and in clinging to the family members and colleagues of the worker, who went on strike today, confirms one’s commitment, reaffirming the need for a strong claiming activity for safety at work”.







