More and more often now we hear about the figure of the sexologist but who is the sexologist and when is it appropriate to ask for help from this sexual health professional? The sexologist is generally a health professional, doctor or psychologist, who after an adequate training course in sexology helps people or couples to understand the nature of any physical, emotional or mental blocks that cause or are related to sexual problems, such as performance anxiety, intimacy issues, or low testosterone.

How to deal with difficulties

The identification of the factors that affect sexual difficulty allows you to plan a targeted intervention that will help people to better deal with the difficulty itself….