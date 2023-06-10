Home » Shark kills Russian tourist, animal is caught and kicked and punched on the beach: shock in Egypt
Shark kills Russian tourist, animal is caught and kicked and punched on the beach: shock in Egypt

Shark kills Russian tourist, animal is caught and kicked and punched on the beach: shock in Egypt

A tiger shark has been beaten to death after a tourist was killed at a popular beach resort in Egypt. Vladimir Popov, 23, was…

A tiger shark has been beaten to death after a tourist was killed at a popular beach resort in Egypt. Vladimir Popov, 23, was swimming off the shore in Hurghada when he was mauled by the animal. His father Yury watched helplessly as the shark circled the screaming man «dad dad» and was dragged under water.

Hurghada, shark kills Russian tourist: tragedy in Egypt. The shocking video is making the rounds on social media

The animal was then caught in a large net and taken to the beach in a small boat where it was fatally shot. Video footage shows people beating the fish over the head with what appeared to be a metal pole or stick, kicking and punching. The shark appeared to be alive as it thrashed about in the sand with a hook in its eye.

The Egyptian Ministry of the Environment specifying that a ban on bathing and other water sports has been put in place for two days. According to the al-Masry al-Youm newspaper, the victim resided in a village in the popular seaside resort. According to the newspaper, a boat that was near the site of the attack tried unsuccessfully to rescue the man. Last July, two women were killed by a shark while swimming off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, south of Hurghada.

