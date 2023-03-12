news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 12 – A 19-year-old, believed to be linked to a Camorra clan in the Pianura district of Naples, arrived last night at the San Paolo di Fuorigrotta hospital in Naples, seriously injured by two gunshots from fire, which were fired shortly before one o’clock, by two people while he was in the car in Mergellina, the road of the chalets of the Campania capital. The doctors found two wounds: one in the abdomen and the other in the cervical area. The young man, with precedents and resident in the Pianura district of the city, a few days ago the scene of a murder and considered by the investigators to be a “hot area”, underwent delicate surgery.



Now he is hospitalized in intensive care in danger of life.



According to preliminary information, the killers fired at least three shots. On the ground, the State Police found three shell casings.



Investigations are underway on the incident by the Mobile Squad of the Naples Police Headquarters. (HANDLE).

