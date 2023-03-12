Home Health Shooting in the chalet street in Naples, hit 19 year old linked to clan – Medicine
Health

Shooting in the chalet street in Naples, hit 19 year old linked to clan – Medicine

by admin
Shooting in the chalet street in Naples, hit 19 year old linked to clan – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 12 – A 19-year-old, believed to be linked to a Camorra clan in the Pianura district of Naples, arrived last night at the San Paolo di Fuorigrotta hospital in Naples, seriously injured by two gunshots from fire, which were fired shortly before one o’clock, by two people while he was in the car in Mergellina, the road of the chalets of the Campania capital. The doctors found two wounds: one in the abdomen and the other in the cervical area. The young man, with precedents and resident in the Pianura district of the city, a few days ago the scene of a murder and considered by the investigators to be a “hot area”, underwent delicate surgery.

Now he is hospitalized in intensive care in danger of life.

According to preliminary information, the killers fired at least three shots. On the ground, the State Police found three shell casings.

Investigations are underway on the incident by the Mobile Squad of the Naples Police Headquarters. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy