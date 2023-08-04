Short dresses for women over 50 are a must-have in the wardrobe – this is how you style them correctly

Do you think that after a certain age you are no longer allowed to wear certain items of clothing? Of course that’s nonsense. Even short dresses for women over 50 are allowed. What should you pay attention to so that the outfit stays stylish?

A dress with a short length is therefore absolutely possible, you can show your skin boldly! Whether cocktail dress or summer dress – which styling rules should you follow and which dress models should not be missing in your wardrobe?

Short dresses for women over 50: the best in comfort and sophistication

The selection of models is so large nowadays that there is the right thing for every lady. You can sometimes show more or less skin, conceal certain problem areas, be casual or elegant. Our tips are also suitable for women over 60.

Wide dress à la blouse dress and Co.

They are not only casually elegant, but also extremely comfortable and therefore ideal for every occasion and in everyday life. Since it has a wide cut and falls loosely, you can wear it with the blouse dress also wonderful to hide a tummy, so that you will also feel very comfortable in this regard. Same goes for that shirt dress. Depending on the model, you can also tie a belt around the waist, which conjures up a slimmer silhouette. Belts are also a great trick when you’re looking for slimming formal dresses.

This is how the shirt dress looks well styled.

It gets a little more elegant with another one camisole dress, which is also available in different lengths and, depending on the model and cut, can be worn primarily as an evening dress or cocktail dress. Due to the relatively wide cut, these models are also perfect dresses for women over 50 with a belly.

Grab it A-Lines! This special cut not only fits almost every figure, but also wonderfully balances the proportions. A wide waist also has the so-called shift dress (also called tube dress or sheath dress), as it is characterized by a straight cut.

wrap dresses bring several practical things with them: they are wide where they are supposed to be wide and tie at the waist to create the effect, like the belt mentioned above. Wrapped, short dresses for women over 50 are casual and feminine and just perfect for summer.

Show off your legs instead of your arms with a long-sleeved dress

Some women are bothered by the sagging skin on their upper arms and therefore refrain from wearing clothes that are too revealing. However, this does not mean that in this case short dresses for women over 50 generally have to be avoided. The mini is definitely possible, but instead of wearing a strap dress, simply choose a model with sleeves and depending on the season you can also vary the length. Or pull a short cardigan over it.

A long-sleeved dress is ideal for fresher periods, while short sleeves that go to the middle of the upper arm, for example, are suitable for the warm season. By the way, long sleeves are a great balance to the short skirt.

Short dresses for women over 50 in a knit look

Knitted fabrics are trendy and not only reserved for the cold seasons (although you should have one or the other piece of clothing in your closet for then). In summer, short knitted dresses for women over 50 are a must-have, because they are cool and casual, but at the same time stylish, elegant and comfortable. You might even think that they are the summer dresses of 2023. Whether in a neutral shade or a subtle pastel color does not matter. Feel free to combine such a dress with an elegant scarf, a sun hat or a statement necklace.

In case it’s too short for you

However, if the skin on your legs is a bit too much of a good thing, you can also wear tights or leggings. Even simple women’s tights immediately make you feel much more “dressed up” without losing the sophistication of the short cut. In the cooler seasons you can also wear thicker tights or even leggings as well as knee-high boots or boots, for example.

Valuable styling rules and tips to ensure a stylish look

Short is great, but not too short. Of course, in the end you can show as much skin as you want. With a length above the knee or up to the middle of the thigh, you are on the safe side that the outfit will not look too cheap in the end. Don’t choose the dress too tight. Not only because in old age, when one or two love handles are already present, it becomes uncomfortable and constricts. Then you might not feel really good. Rather, keep it loose and add a few demeaning accents or highlight your favorite body parts with belts and similar accessories. The right color is essential! As you age, when your skin naturally pales, you should pay more attention to clothing colors that suit and flatter your skin tone. Short dresses for women over 50 should not contain too many details and decorations. Lots of ruffles, obtrusive patterns and the like make the look look heavier and can have a negative visual impact on the entire figure. A chic, simple style is a better choice here.