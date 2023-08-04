Home » Foodtech: Market share of organic meat is falling
Foodtech: Market share of organic meat is falling

After the organic boom in the Corona years 2020 and 2021, the demand for organic meat fell again slightly last year. In 2022, 3.9 percent of the meat purchased came from organic production, as the Federal Information Center for Agriculture announced on Thursday. A year earlier it was 4.0 percent. An important reason for the development is the sharp increase in food prices, the experts reported.

However, the demand for organic meat was still well above the level before the corona pandemic. In 2019, organic meat only had a market share of 2.3 percent. In the Corona years, demand had almost doubled.

According to earlier information from the Federal Organic Food Industry (BÖLW), consumers in Germany spent a total of 15.3 billion euros on organic food – 3.5 percent less than a year earlier.

According to the market research company GfK, the high inflation has significantly changed the purchasing behavior of organic products. “People will continue to buy organic – but cheaper. The willingness to pay higher prices for organic products has decreased noticeably in view of the general price increases,” GfK retail expert Robert Kecskes recently told the German Press Agency. The winners of the development are above all the discounters, losers are the organic supermarkets and health food stores.

