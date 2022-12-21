Illness compensation for those suffering from anxiety and depression due to the work performed or the working environment in which they find themselves carrying it out: Inail officially recognizes it.

L‘anxiety and the depression sometimes they are pathological conditions”invisible” and for this reason still underestimated and not fully recognized as diseases. The Cassation which, through an ordinance, established that Inail will have to recognize and assign sick pay even in cases where the male or female worker were unable to perform their duties due to anxiety and depression generated either by the job itself or by the working environment in which they are called to carry it out.

Your browser cannot display this video

Videos of Bianca Bonafede

Sickness benefit for anxiety and depression: what the Cassation (and Inail) says

In recent years, the issue of mental health has also become increasingly central to the workplace. However, despite efforts to raise awareness, pathologies such as anxiety and depression struggle to be recognized as such, being more often associated with an alleged weakness of mind and listlessness. To put an end to this erroneous and at times dangerous conception, the Cassation issued an order in which it put it on paper that the occupational disease allowance paid by Inail must be paid even if the sick employee is suffering from depression or anxiety and these conditions, subject to a health check, were a direct consequence of the job performed, its methods or, more generally, the working environment.

Read also:

The case of the employee who fell into depression because of work

This ordinance came after the same Cassation considered the case of a worker who fell into depression because of work. Once the attending physician has verified and ascertained that the patient’s pathological condition was due to the working conditions, Inail proceeded with the recognition of the sick pay and, therefore, of the insurance coverage. Indeed, the National Institute for Occupational Accident Insurance is required to recognize as such both i physical and mental ailments.

NEWS

LETTER advice, news, curiosities and much more! news-letter-section “>

How much is the allowance

As for theamount of compensationon the site of theInail we read that, in case of illness due to anxiety or depressionthe employee will be entitled to the 60% of the average daily salary up to the 90th day and the 75% of the average daily salary from the 91st day up to the occurred and attested clinical cure.