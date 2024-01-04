Siena, Ravacciano gym: there is covered parking, but it remains closed

Unopened Car Park Causes Frustration for Gym-Goers

The completion of a car park located under the gym of the Mattioli school in Ravacciano has left users frustrated as it remains closed. Despite an allocation of 210 thousand euros in the three-year public works plan 2022-2024 for fire prevention adaptations, the car park has yet to open.

The delay in the opening of the car park is due to the management being entrusted to Sigerico, which is expected to happen in the coming days. In the meantime, gym-goers are facing inconveniences, as they are forced to park outside, causing a lack of available space.

Francesco Lucenti of the Chiodofisso association, among the gym managers, expressed his frustration, stating, “The works were completed many months ago but we were not given the opportunity to use the car park. Our users and parents of children playing basketball have to park outside and there is not enough space. Especially in winter, the problems will be important.”

The unopened car park is affecting not only the gym users but also members of various associations that are part of the group that manages the gym. With the school closure, they understand the delay but emphasize the importance of the car park from January to May and from September to December.

The delay in opening the car park has raised concerns about the impact it will have on the functionality of the gym and the inconvenience it causes to its users. With the hope that the management will be entrusted to Sigerico in the near future, gym-goers are eagerly anticipating the much-needed access to the car park.