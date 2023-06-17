Siena University, honorary degree to the scientist Rino Rappuoli – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SIENA, JUNE 17 – The University of Siena has also conferred an honorary degree in medicine and surgery on the scientist Rino Rappuoli, in addition to the American immunologist Anthony Fauci, in the same ceremony. It was Professor Vincenzo Sorrentino, director of the Department of Molecular and Developmental Medicine, who read the motivation and laudatio of the Italian microbiologist. Rappuoli was responsible for the research and development of Gsk Vaccines, and is now scientific director of the Siena Biotechnopole.



Before the conferment by the rector Roberto Di Pietra, Rino Rappuoli gave a digression entitled: “The vaccines of the future and the conquest of impossible goals”.



