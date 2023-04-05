(Updating)

Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized again since this morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. He is currently located in intensive care for respiratory and cardiovascular problems, where he arrived with difficulty: pneumonia is suspected. According to various sources, including from the political sphere, the former prime minister’s situation is currently stable and he has started antibiotic therapy.

The decision was made this morning by the doctors who follow the former prime minister, after a series of checks that led to hospitalization (he underwent a CT lung scan).

Antonio Tajani, minister of foreign affairs, of Forza Italia, explained that Berlusconi’s is “a problem due to an unresolved infection“. And he then added that at the moment he is alert and “talking”.

” I spoke to the family, there is concern – said Paolo Barelli, group leader of FI in the Chamber -, but with due prudence I remain optimistic. The family is there, we have the impression that there is a relapse of what evidently had not been overcome“.

Silvio Berlusconi at San Raffaele, second hospitalization in the last ten days

This is a new hospitalization for the 86-year-old leader of Forza Italia who was discharged on March 30 from the same hospital. On that occasion he had been hospitalized for checks related to an episode of arrhythmia.

During that first period of hospitalization it also emerged that he felt “severe back pains”. That first hospitalization had lasted four days, at the end of which Berlusconi came out smiling in a car from which he waved to the cameras. He then spent his convalescence at Villa San Martino, in Arcore.

Today’s is the latest in a long series of hospitalizations and checks. As early as February 2022 he had been treated for an infection which had been treated with antibiotics.

In September 2020, Berlusconi had contracted the coronavirus and he had also been hospitalized for ten days at the San Raffaele hospital following pneumonia.

In June 2016, however, he had undergone successful open-heart surgery, again in the Milanese hospital.

Berlusconi hospitalized, best wishes from the world of politics

Wishes for a speedy recovery have come from all political alignments: from Salvini to Calderoli, from La Russa to Boccia. Among the first to comment on the news today was the leader of Italia Viva, Matthew Renzi: “I wish Silvio Berlusconi the best of luck, who is once again hospitalized in San Raffaele”.

“A sincere wish for a speedy recovery to President Berlusconi from me and the whole group of Brothers of Italy in the Chamber. Forza Silvio, we are waiting for you” so on Twitter the group leader of Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Silvio Berlusconi, who has been hospitalized again in the San Raffaele hospital. We hope to see him back at work for our country as soon as possible”. He said the president of the Liguria region, Giovanni Toti.

“Come on Silvio. The wish is to see you at work as soon as possible”. Thus the group leaders of the Chamber and Senate of the Lega Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo.