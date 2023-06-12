Silvio Berlusconi is dead. His condition worsened in the morning. Salvini: “A great man”. Dell’Utri: “I’m missing a brother” – Live broadcast

11:41
The lawyer Cecconi: “I hope I have given him serenity”
“A moment of infinite sadness. The pride of having been his friend and the hope of having been able to give him serenity through the positive definitions of various processes that he had decided to entrust to me”. So the lawyer Federico CecconiBerlusconi’s lawyer in recent years, particularly in the trials on the case Ruby ter in Milan, Siena and Rome, from which he was acquitted, he comments on the death of the leader of Forza Italia.
11:39
Orban: ‘The great fighter is gone’
“The great fighter is gone”. The Hungarian premier writes it on Twitter Viktor Orban publishing a photo that portrays him with Silvio Berlusconi with the writing, in Italian, “rest in peace my friend!”.
11:39
Fontana: “Absolute protagonist, deep pain”
“Con deep pain I learned the news of the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, a absolute protagonist of Italian, European and international economic, industrial and political history. To his family members, to his loved ones, to the Forza Italia party and to those who have always considered him a point of reference, I express my deepest condolences ”. So the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.
11:33
La Russa: “The Senate is willing to set up the funeral home”
“I let the family and daughter Barbara know that if they deem it, the Senate is available to set up the burial chamber. The Senate would be proud to give the last farewell to a man who marked the life of the country”. The president of the Senate said, Ignatius LaRussain telephone connection with the Tg1, in a memory of the leader and senator of Forza Italia. And he added: “Symbolically I think it’s something that has meaning, but the decision is clearly one’s family. I can only give the availability of the Senate”.
11:31
Pd direction postponed
“Out of respect for the passing of Silvio Berlusconi il Democratic party decided to postpone the Direction scheduled for today.” The Pd.
11:22
Dell’Utri in tears: “I’m missing a brother”
“I am shocked. A brother has passed away for me. I did not expect. I thought he surpassed this too. I’m speechless.” She tells beraking latest news, between tears, Marcello Dell’Utrithe former Forza Italia senator, commenting on the news of Silvio Berlusconi’s death.
11:20
Casellati cancels all appointments
The Minister for Institutional Reforms and Regulatory Simplification, Elizabeth Box yourselffollowing the disappearance of the president of FI Silvio Berlusconi, canceled the appointments scheduled today for a debate on constitutional reform. The delegations of the trade associations had been convened at the offices in Largo Chigi.
11:17
Gentiloni: “He left a deep mark”
“With Silvio Berlusconi disappears a leader who left a deep mark in Italy in recent decades. For everyone, today is the time for condolences, of the closeness to his family and to the Forza Italia community”. This is the message released on Twitter by the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni.
11:13
Crowd in front of the San Raffaele hospital
A crowd of curious e chroniclers is gathering in front of the San Raffaele hospital, where the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, died this morning. Lots of newspapers that are converging in front of the entrance via Olgettina 60 after the announcement of the death of the former prime minister. Outside the hospital there are many photographers and dozens of cameras.