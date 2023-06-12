Home » Cyberpunk 2077 gets a makeover with Phantom Freedom update
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will not only give us new story expansions, as CD Projekt Red has also overhauled the base game with the release of DLC.

In an interview with VGC, creative director Pawel Sasko and quest designer Despoina Anetaki talk about Cyberpunk 2077’s“All Core Power Systems”How was it overhauled for the new September update.

“The biggest are the perks and skill trees, which have been completely rebuilt. We’ve also added vehicle combat, new car chases. We’ve also greatly expanded the AI ​​and completely redone the police system, which was rebuilt from the ground up Yes, there are now multiple levels with multiple enemy archetypes chasing you – Dogville is also different compared to Night City. We’ve also reworked the game’s loops and progression – different difficulty curve, loot Levels and drops are different, and the archetypes of enemies have been reworked to increase variety. These are the core things we changed, and if you look at it, there are very few systems that have not been changed or updated. Even the UI and UX have been greatly improved. Big update.

Many of these new features will also be coming to those who only own the base game, so you won’t need to buy the Phantom Liberty expansion pack if you want heavily updated mechanics.

“Our goal is to make them available to players of the base game as well. The core systems should be there – that’s our intention,”Sasko.

What do you think of these changes, and will you buy the Phantom Liberty when it launches?

