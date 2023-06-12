Overseas Chinese capital culture shines, cultural expo gathers and innovates to convey the beauty of culture_Department News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

□Jiangmen Daily reporter Li Yujun

“Every year at the International Cultural Expo, I have to visit the Jiangmen Pavilion. Every time I get a lot of rewards, this trip is worthwhile.” Huang Ziling from Beijing said.

“The exhibits in Jiangmen made me yearn for the culture of the hometown of overseas Chinese.” Mr. Li, who lives in Guangzhou, expressed his feelings.

“The combination of traditional culture and fashion shows me the many possibilities of cultural development.” Chen Ying, an audience member, sighed.

……

At the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Fair (hereinafter referred to as the “International Cultural Fair”) held from June 7th to 11th, 34 Jiangmen enterprises displayed the latest achievements in the development of the cultural industry, and the Overseas Chinese Capital The gratifying results of cultural creative transformation and innovative development. In recent years, cultural products from the hometown of overseas Chinese have not only shined in large-scale exhibitions such as the Cultural Expo, but also have become more and more broad on the road to marketization, and the effect of “both fame and fortune” has appeared.

The fusion of traditional culture and modern elements in Qiaodu

Jiangmen is a famous hometown of overseas Chinese in China, and overseas Chinese culture occupies an important historical position in China‘s excellent traditional culture. With the theme of “an important platform for overseas Chinese cultural exchanges and cooperation” and “Jiangmen, the capital of overseas Chinese”, the Jiangmen Pavilion of this year’s ICIF is divided into 4 areas: Overseas Chinese Hometown Intangible Cultural Heritage, Quality Cultural Tourism, Overseas Chinese Hometown Gifts, and Jiangmen Cultural Creation , highlighting the design concept of the integration of cultural creativity and technological development, and the integration of traditional culture and fashion culture.

Gather the energy of innovation and spread the beauty of culture! The real-scene Monopoly board game displayed at the Jiangmen Museum attracted the attention of many viewers. This game is the first real-scene cultural and creative board game in the domestic cultural and museum circle. Players accumulate “wealth” through simulated tasks such as building watchtowers, running businesses, sending overseas Chinese approval, and building overseas Chinese hometowns, and feel the cultural charm of the overseas Chinese capital. Yu Jianpeng, social education commissioner of Jiangmen Museum, said: “We designed the game characters based on the overseas Chinese as the prototype, allowing visitors to experience immersively the overseas Chinese building watchtowers and donating to build schools in the Wuyi area. Way to further spread the history of overseas Chinese in Wuyi, Jiangmen.”

The cultural fair is not only a platform for gathering famous cultural products, but also a platform for inheritors of cultural projects to display their skills.

The inheritors of Enzhou strange stones carved on site, which made many audiences sigh “magic and exquisite”. Chakeng Stone, also known as “Enzhou Strange Stone”, is one of the provincial intangible cultural heritage projects. Inkstones, tea sets and handicrafts made of Enzhou strange stones present a solid, heavy, unique and elegant quality, and reveal a strong, simple traditional cultural atmosphere and elegant style. The reporter noticed that there were not only strange stone crafts with the theme of Kaiping Diaolou and “Father of China Aviation” Feng Ru on display, but also strange stone pendants inspired by the TV series “Hurricane”.

Zheng Wuqiang, the representative inheritor of Enping city-level tea pit stone carving skills, said that they are currently working hard on packaging design and product promotion to help the strange stone products “out of the circle” and attract more young people to appreciate and accept them. “The comprehensive utilization of raw materials is the direction of future development. We explore and expand the application of Enzhou Kistler in cosmetics, drinking water purification and other fields.” Zheng Wuqiang said that through the stage of the Cultural Expo, they actively promoted Enzhou Kistler at home and abroad, helping Jiangmen non-profit The heritage culture goes abroad and is known by more people.

Up to now, Jiangmen has a total of 249 representative intangible cultural heritage items at all levels, including 8 national-level representative items, 26 provincial-level representative items, 92 municipal-level representative items, and 123 county-level representative items. Over the past few days, the trendy intangible cultural and creative products have reflected Jiangmen’s positive actions in carrying out the creative transformation and innovative development of Overseas Chinese Culture on the basis of protecting and inheriting traditional cultural resources in recent years, and are deeply loved by the audience.

Tell the story of the hometown of overseas Chinese with the cultural industry

The annual cultural expo is the vane of China‘s cultural industry, and it is also a review platform. If you want to stand out, you must have “unique scenery”.

Entering the Jiangmen Pavilion, you can see a graceful, luxurious and dazzling Dongyi Palace Lantern. The exquisitely crafted frame highlights the glorious traditional Chinese charm. Humanities and customs. “I combined the filming location of “Hurricane” in Jiangmen with palace lanterns this year, so that the audience can learn more about Jiangmen culture through this window,” said Li Yangdong, the inheritor of Dongyi palace lantern production skills.

The craftsmanship of Dongyi Palace Lantern is a traditional technique that has been passed down for more than 700 years. It is full of Chinese elements and is deeply loved by overseas markets. In recent years, with the efforts of Li Yangdong, the popularity of Dongyi Palace Lantern has gradually increased. At present, the factory opened by Li Yangdong can produce more than 30,000 palace lanterns every year, and more than 70% of them are exported to Europe, America, Southeast Asia and other regions. In order to open up the market for young people in China, he has also developed a series of palace lantern cultural and creative products such as calendars, cards, and bookmarks, “hoping to spread the palace lantern culture farther while promoting the development of tourism.”

The aroma of Xinhui tangerine peel and Roche citrus tea attracted visitors to the Jiangmen Pavilion to taste and buy. “Luo’s citrus tea is a specialty of Liangxi Village, and it is also an integral part of Liangxi Village’s ‘Houzhuji Lane’ culture. Welcome to taste all kinds of products!” His wife, Li Huijuan, was busy greeting guests, spinning around non-stop. “After half a day of development, the sales exceeded 10,000 yuan.” Li Huijuan said with a smile.

The husband and wife are also the “old faces” of the ICIF. Li Huijuan believes that the cultural fair will play a positive role in promoting the production techniques of Roche citrus tea, and will also bring popularity and economic benefits to the development of the cultural industry. She still clearly remembers that when she participated in the CIIF for the first time five years ago, a Hong Kong businessman became a “loyal fan” after tasting Luo’s mandarin tea on the spot. “This customer has bought Roche citrus tea many times. This year, he asked me about the location of my booth in advance, and came to taste it again.” Li Huijuan said.

The development of the cultural industry is an important part of high-quality development. During the interview, the reporter learned that over the years, practitioners in Jiangmen’s cultural industry have worked hard to overcome problems such as insufficient funds, shortage of manpower, and low technical content. A beautiful image demonstrates a firm cultural self-confidence. Today, the high-quality development of Jiangmen’s cultural industry has achieved outstanding results, and cultural and related industries account for an increasing proportion of the local industrial economy.

The Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Creative Transformation and Innovative Development of “Overseas Chinese Capital Culture”” a few days ago, proposing to adhere to the high-quality development of the cultural industry. Next, Jiangmen will jointly create “10 city cards”, with creative innovation as the core and digital technology as the support, carry out the reshaping action of the cultural industry of the overseas Chinese capital, promote the development and growth of various cultural market entities, and improve the level of cultural consumption services. High-quality cultural supply can better satisfy the cultural acquisition and happiness of the people in the city.