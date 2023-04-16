Silvio Berlusconi out of intensive care. FI, the joke about Renzi: “If you want…”

The jaguar Silvio Berlusconiindeed the Berlusconi lion strikes again. The leader of Forza Italia, according to what the agency learned beraking latest newscame out of intensive therapy and was moved to a ward of ordinary stay of the hospital St. Raphael of Milan, where he was hospitalized 12 days ago to treat a pulmonary infection aggravated by chronic myelomonocytic leukemia which he had been diagnosed with two years ago. Saturday his personal doctor and director of the same department, Alberto Zangrillohe spoke of a calm situation.

He was also calm on the last night, and perhaps for this reason the doctors who monitor him 24 hours a day have decided to move him to an ordinary ward. Shortly after 5 pm, the daughter arrived at the San Raffaele Marinawho visits him daily. The former premier’s eldest daughter entered from the entrance in via Olgettina 60 aboard a car with tinted windows. The president of Mediaset also arrived in the afternoon Faithful Confalonieriwho left the hospital after a visit of about 15 minutes, without making a statement to the press.

Meanwhile, the figure of Berlusconi and the future of Forza Italia continue to generate scenarios and controversies, also in the light of the Big Bang of the Third Pole which counted on stealing votes (and parliamentarians) from the Azzurri. “Forza Italia-he explained to Sky Agenda Paolo Barellipresident of the force deputies for a few weeks – he already has a general, who is Silvio Berlusconi. Self Matthew Renzi wants to come and do the corporal among our many capable leaders, we are open to discussion. He is nice and good, if he wants to come and make a contribution to Forza Italia, we as militant sergeants and soldiers need it”. In short, the eventual takeover bid by the leader of Italy alive on Forza Italia was rejected.