Simultaneous hand surgery for a 65-year-old and a girl – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MODENA, JUNE 01 – Double urgency, simultaneously, managed by the hand surgery at the Modena Polyclinic.



As announced by the Emilian university hospital itself, in fact, on Friday 26 May, while the team directed by Roberto Adani was operating on a 65-year-old man to re-implant a ring finger that he had lost due to a ring stuck in a hook, inside A nine-year-old girl also arrived at the hospital with a torn radial artery in her wrist caused by glass.



At that moment it was necessary to open a second emergency room, carrying out both operations at the same time, which were successful: the two patients are fine and have been discharged. “It is not obvious – comments the general director of the Modena university hospital, Claudio Vagnini – to be able to activate a second emergency room in a short time, making the best use of the two surgical microscopes available, the one for hand surgery in the first emergency and the one of plastic and reconstructive surgery in the second”. My compliments go to all the personnel involved”, concludes Vagnini. (ANSA).

