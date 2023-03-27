Home Health Singapore, a new cancer therapy – Medicine
Health

Singapore, a new cancer therapy – Medicine

by admin
Singapore, a new cancer therapy – Medicine

news-txt”>

SINGAPORE – Starting in April, a new methodology to kill cancer cells will be implemented in Singapore. This is the use of white blood cells from modified healthy donors.

The new treatment will advance CAR-T therapies, which use T lymphocytes, specific immune cells. Until now, lymphocytes are extracted from the patient and genetically modified in the laboratory before being re-infused into the individual with cancer in the hope of stimulating the immune system to kill the diseased cells. The new treatment will use white blood cells from healthy, cancer-free donors instead of from cancer patients.

The trial began two years ago at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS). Given the encouraging results, the therapy will be tested on patients suffering from the most common types of cancer in Singapore such as lymphoma, multiple myeloma, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer or ovarian cancer. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy