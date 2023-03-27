news-txt”>

SINGAPORE – Starting in April, a new methodology to kill cancer cells will be implemented in Singapore. This is the use of white blood cells from modified healthy donors.



The new treatment will advance CAR-T therapies, which use T lymphocytes, specific immune cells. Until now, lymphocytes are extracted from the patient and genetically modified in the laboratory before being re-infused into the individual with cancer in the hope of stimulating the immune system to kill the diseased cells. The new treatment will use white blood cells from healthy, cancer-free donors instead of from cancer patients.



The trial began two years ago at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS). Given the encouraging results, the therapy will be tested on patients suffering from the most common types of cancer in Singapore such as lymphoma, multiple myeloma, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer or ovarian cancer. (HANDLE).

