You’re expecting guests, but suddenly you smell it – the foul smell coming from the drain and filling the whole kitchen. What can you do? If the sink stinks, fat and food leftovers are often to blame. Read on to learn what methods and home remedies can help to get rid of bad odors from the kitchen drain.

The sink stinks: why is it?

A foul-smelling sink is usually caused by bacteria that build up from grease and food residue washed down the drain. These then settle in the pipes and trigger the well-known smell of rotten eggs.

What helps with smelly drain?

To get rid of the smell in the sink, you must first remove any clogs that are causing the smell. Please note that these are not always visible. Even if the water is running normally and the drain hole is not clogged, there may be more or less debris in the pipe. Here are a few effective methods you can try to get rid of the stench quickly.

Pour boiling water

Start the fight with the smelly drain with a simple trick. Something as simple as boiling water can, in many cases, solve your problem quickly and without hassle. All you should do is bring the kettle to a boil and then slowly pour some boiling hot water down the drain. Wait five minutes, and then pour the same amount of cold water down the drain. This should congeal any remaining fat and hopefully clear the clog and odor.

The suction bell as a classic solution

The good old plunger is another classic solution to drain problems. It is perfectly capable of unclogging and clearing the pipes of dirt and debris.

Place the plunger over the sink drain and pump vigorously up and down for at least a minute to dislodge any debris. After that, pour boiling water back into it so that all residues are rinsed out.

Vinegar helps when the sink stinks

When it comes to bad smells, vinegar is a real secret weapon. It has a strong odor itself that is wonderfully able to neutralize the stench. The vinegar smell will disappear shortly after and the problem will be solved.

Here’s what you should do: Pour a cup of white vinegar down the drain and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Rinse the sink with hot water to prevent large clogs. If you’re dealing with a persistently smelly sink, repeat this process once a month to get rid of the foul smell.

To enhance the effect of the vinegar, you can combine it with another household miracle cure. Baking soda works well to clean the drain and help get rid of the nasty odors. Simply add 3-4 tablespoons of baking soda down the drain before pouring in the vinegar. After the baking soda starts to foam, wait 15 minutes and then rinse with warm water.

Salt as a home remedy for smelly kitchen drains

Many housewives swear by the power of plain table salt to eliminate bad smells from the kitchen sink. And how does the trick work? Just put 2 tablespoons of salt down the drain and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Then rinse with cold tap water and the smell should go away.

Check the U-tube

If the above methods don’t solve the problem, the sink U-bend may be clogged. The U-tube is located under the drain hole and is usually filled with water to prevent drain odors from escaping.

The easiest way to clear a clogged U-bend is to unclog it. To do this, carefully remove the U-tube with a wrench and drain the water inside into a basin. The remaining residue can then be easily removed using a wire brush and a little warm water.

Prevent smelly sinks: no leftovers down the drain!

Well, if your drain is no longer causing odors, there are a few things you can do to avoid having problems with it in the future. When washing dishes, make sure that no leftover food runs down the drain. A simple, fine-meshed insert sieve over the drain can collect the coarse residues and you should dispose of them regularly in the residual or organic waste. If this is too gross for you, just wear household gloves.

Be careful what you put down the drain and regularly clean up any buildup. Absolutely no grease should be poured down the drain as it is the number one cause of smelly kitchen sinks. Hair also has no place in the drain and should never be flushed down.

