A real revolution and turning point is ready with regard to smart TVs: everything is about to change and very little is missing!

The world of technology has evolved a lot in recent years and is making giant strides: these great evolutions have above all affected the television market which is taking up more and more space in Italian homes in their version “smart“.

For some years now, SmartTVs have taken over all other types of televisions, but in the last period another incredible turnaround which could once again revolutionize the TV market in the world.

The first step towards smart television technology took place in the past with the transition to web 2.0 which brought internet connections to all devices, first mobile phones, tablets and finally televisions. Nowadays, only Smart TVs are present on the market, but in recent days, given the recent news on the technology front, we are moving towards another substantial change of direction that could make Smart TVs of a certain type disappear altogether: if you have them at home keep your eyes peeled.

The swansong of Android TV

Excluding the Apple TV necessarily, most of the Smart TVs on the market are equipped with an operating system Androidwhich is the same one that is on the main Samsung phones and the one that is also much more common on other mobile devices.

Android TVs are currently the televisions on the market and in Italian homes that guarantee the largest number of internet-related services, but recent news has caused a sensation among technology and television experts, thinking of a real revolution .

Something is changing in this 2023 and Android TVs could soon make room for another series of Smart TVs that is increasingly taking over the latest generations of televisions, namely those of Google.

The Google TV differ from Android TVs because in addition to having all the features that were already present on Android TVs, such as streaming movies and TV series, they also implement all the other Google features such as music and games from the Play Store like a real device smart.

Google TV towers over Android TV – another brand joins

Sony was the first brand that switched from an Android operating system to an entirely Google one with a single package of features and applications and over the following months all the other brands have aligned and are aligning towards this choice.

In a short time, Android TVs could even disappear completely to make room entirely for televisions with a built-in Google system and this is also demonstrated by the latest choice by Philips.

It all happened at the recent new product presentation event Philips, where the previously mentioned sleep headphones were also announced; during the event the Dutch tech brand said that most of the new Smart TV models will switch to a Google TV system as other brands have done before.

If you have an Android TV at home it may no longer be supported soon and you will have to change your TV, but for now there are no official news yet.