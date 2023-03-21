Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

«I have little time, but I want to be useful to others. I would like that thanks to the research we can identify something specific about the pathology of thecardiac angiosarcoma, something that can be used as a target for future therapies. So he spoke a few weeks ago Sofia Sacchitelli, who died last night at age 23 of a rare disease she was diagnosed with a year ago. She was aware that she had little time to live and decided to dedicate the last few months to helping others by founding the non-profit organization “Sofia in the heart“, with a mix of altruism and trust in scientific research that also earned her an award from the University of Genoa, where she studied.

Meloni: “Thank you for your courageous example”

“‘I have little time, but I want to be useful to others.’ Sofia Sacchitelli, a 23-year-old student affected by a very rare tumor and who has become a symbol of the fight against rare diseases thanks to her precious personal commitment, has left us. Only a few days ago she received the gold medal of merit from the University of Genoa. A heartfelt thought to all her loved ones. Italy thanks you for your courage and for your example. Safe travels, Sofia,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on Facebook.

Who was Sofia Sacchitelli

A fifth-year medical student, Sofia discovered evil almost by accident. At the end of the pandemic she was hit by an insistent cough, fever and vomiting which prompted her to take a swab, which resulted negative. Then other analyzes until her definitive diagnosis: she was afflicted with cardiac angiosarcoma, a heart tumor as rare, with 2-3 cases per million people, as aggressive.

He immediately understood that his chances of survival were almost nil: «Unfortunately fate prevented me from carrying out all the projects I had in mind – he explained in the few public appearances and interviews – I wanted to become a doctor, get married, have children, pass moments with the people I love, going to see Sampdoria with my dad and my sister, travelling, looking after my elderly parents and growing old».

Before the end, Sofia decided to challenge the disease by founding the non-profit organization and putting herself on the line. You promoted the campaign in a public meeting that the media had talked about, then through interviews with TV, newspapers and magazines. As her health worsened, relatives and friends of hers replaced her at various public events.

The accolades

Her sister Ilaria collected the gold medal of merit awarded for the first time by the University of Genoa to a student precisely for her commitment to raising funds to support research. The Liguria Region has included her among the “pioneer women”, an example to follow during the celebrations on 8 March. The non-profit organization “Sofia nel cuore”, also supported by Genoa and Sampdoria, has already raised 100 thousand euros and is already organizing the first research project with the Italian Sarcoma Group association because, as highlighted by a family friend and member of the non-profit , “the objective is to continue on the path indicated by Sofia”. Today the year is remembered by many, even by the Ligurian president Toti and mayor Bucci.

