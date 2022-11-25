The new outpatient rehabilitation gym, Move Different, was inaugurated at the Accredited Private Hospital Sol et Salus: 400 square meters set up with the most advanced technologies in rehabilitation and organized and managed by specialized physiotherapists able to integrate into the full tradition of Sol et Salus conventional rehabilitation, technology and the holistic approach of total patient involvement.

“Our ambition is to lead the hospital towards a progressive change which sees Rehabilitation Medicine based on objective data and where the rehabilitation processes are documented and measured with outcomes; in practice we want to align ourselves with the model adopted for years and internationally recognized by the team made up of physiatrists, engineers, physiotherapists and neuro-orthopedic surgeons of the Sol et Salus Movement Analysis Laboratory” comments the President of Sol et Salus, Matteo Vaccari.

Here research and technology come together for a new concept of health: in fact, each patient can be tested with TecnoBody technology to verify in real time and objectively the state of health, ability and specific motor deficits before embarking on their own personalized path of functional recovery, be it in the orthopedic or neuro-motor field or in rehabilitation, with systems that respond to the most modern scientific evidence.

“We have chosen to set up a gym equipped with all the spaces necessary for conventional rehabilitation and for advanced technological rehabilitation designed and produced by the Bergamo-based company TecnoBody, one of the world‘s leading companies in this type of production”, continues Matteo Vaccari .

Sol et Salus embarks on a new path where, in line with its history, it places the patient, the person, at the centre. Technology, human approach, sensitivity, empathy, communication are the founding principles of the model which combines daily clinical activity with research.

Sol et Salus was founded in 1949 as a rehabilitation center affiliated with the Ministry of Health to provide medical, surgical and rehabilitation care. In 1978, with the introduction of the national health service, Sol et Salus was recognized as a medical and rehabilitation nursing home and in 1996 the Emilia Romagna region accredited the hospital to the National Health Service for 140 beds in the specialties of physical medicine and rehabilitation functional. Since 2001 Sol et Salus has been accredited for intensive care with a high rehabilitation value and since 2003 for general and orthopedic surgery. The services offered are completed by the disciplines of eye surgery and highly specialized neurorehabilitation.