A new gym to serve the school but not only, a modern facility that meets the standards required for sports: two million euro investment and a project to be approved by the end of August. At the school complex in via Don Lucchinetti, which houses the kindergarten, primary and lower secondary schools, a second gymnasium will be built, which will join the existing one, doubling the offer for pupils and for the sports clubs of the city.

Having obtained a loan of 1.5 million euros from the Pnrr, as part of the “Plan for infrastructure for sports in schools”, the municipal administration decided to add 500 thousand euros to build a facility equipped with the standards required for a extended use, not limited to schools, in order to make it usable also to sports clubs for training and competitions. “This important funding that we have obtained will allow us to expand the offer of sports facilities in the city – underlines the mayor Marco Scaramellini -: requests are increasing and our goal is to satisfy them to offer citizens more opportunities to practice sport. The twofold function, internal to the school and external, it seemed to us the most effective, for a more intensive use, not limited to the school period”.

The new gymnasium, whose design will be entrusted shortly to be approved by 31 August, will be built in the large green area in front of the Munari kindergarten, with an outlet on the west park: a strategic location that allows both integration with the school complex is the convenient access for those who will use the service. “Based on the needs of the school and the needs expressed by the sports clubs – explains the councilor for public works Andrea Massera -, we have commissioned the technical office to draw up a feasibility study which envisaged the construction of a regulation field for basketball and volleyball, in addition to the ancillary spaces: changing rooms, toilets, infirmary, warehouse and rooms for the systems.The project that will be developed will be inspired by criteria of environmental and economic sustainability, starting from the materials up to energy efficiency”.

The granting of funding was formalized with the signing of the agreement with the Ministry of Education, which took place last December, according to what was established for the funding of the Pnrr, the executive project must be approved by 31 August, while the tender must be conclude by the end of 2023.