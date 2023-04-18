SoulPower on Fire: – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Unforgettable success at the 14th International Speaker Slam – for life coach Daniela Schütze

SoulPower on Fire

After New York, Vienna, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Wiesbaden and Munich, the international speaker slam now took place in Masterhausen. The renowned life coach Daniela Schütze with the unique SoulPower approach was awarded the Excellence Award at the 14th international Speakerslam in the Beattel. She prevailed in an impressive competition with 125 participants from 13 countries and 6 spoken languages. The selection was made by a renowned jury of experts, including Dirk Hildebrand from the radio experts, media expert Jörg Rositzke, ghostwriter Mirjam Saeger, scouting expert Stephanie Pierre and speaker Marcel Heß.

In her moving lecture, Schütze emphasized the essential importance of health and care for a fulfilling life. She encouraged listeners to create a holistic body-mind-spirit connection and strive for lasting change. With her emphatic approach and extensive expertise as a life coach, she supports people in developing their full potential and growing authentically.

The Excellence Award is a well-deserved recognition of their exceptional passion and deep commitment. Her success demonstrates the relevance of the issues she addresses and her contribution to the personal development of people around the world. With her inspiring work, she helps private individuals and business professionals alike to build a fulfilling life and achieve their goals with SoulPower.

The 14th International Speakerslam in the Beattel was fully booked and the waiting list was long. Daniela Schütze’s success underscores the enthusiastic response to her message and approach. With her exceptional ability to motivate people and help them be their best, she has established herself as a leading expert in the field of life coaching and will continue to inspire and support people worldwide.

