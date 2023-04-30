Sowing and planting marigolds: a sea of ​​flowers for beds and balconies > – Guide – Garden

As of: 04/30/2023 5:00 a.m Marigolds, also known as marigolds, are known for their intense scent and their yellow to orange-red flowers. When can you sow them and which location is particularly suitable?

Marigolds love the sun. Hardly surprising, since they originally come from the USA, Mexico and the South American continent. Between 50 and 60 species are known, including the species that are particularly popular in this country, spice marigold (Tagetes tenuifolia) and low-lying marigold (Tagetes patula).

Sow, plant and multiply marigolds

Marigolds can be between February and March be preferred in the house. Since they germinate in the light, only cover the seeds with a little soil and keep them moist. To germinate, marigolds need a constant temperature of around 20 degrees and a bright place without direct sun. When the first little plants have grown, they are pricked out and replanted separately. Do not put early specimens and those from the garden trade outside before the ice saints in mid-May. Alternatively, marigolds can also be sown directly into the bed from around the end of April – but then they will flower a little later.

For propagation, collect the seeds from the faded marigolds in autumn and dry in a cool place over the winter.

Further information Late summer is the right time to collect seeds from flowers. Harvesting is pretty easy. more

Sunny location and nutrient-rich soil

Marigolds are generally very easy to care for and don’t need much to brighten up the garden or balcony box in yellow, orange and red tones from June to October. Your location should be sunny to semi-shady, the soil nutrient-rich and permeable and always well watered. If these requirements are met, marigolds can withstand wind and rain. The frost-sensitive shrubs are not hardy, which is why we cultivate them as annual plants. If you remove dried parts from time to time, you will encourage flowering. Tagetes in the bucket every two weeks fertilize.

Tip: Marigolds are non-toxic, but not all varieties are suitable for consumption. The flowers and leaves of the spice marigold (Tagetes tenuifolia) are edible and can be prepared raw in salads or dried as a tea.

Tagetes: Natural defense against pests

With their open flowers, marigolds are special bee and insect friendly and make a good all in one natural garden. They can also be used specifically as a natural defense against pests. For example, the roots of the lesser marigold (Tagetes patula) contain toxins against nematodes. In the vegetable and salad bed, marigolds not only ensure a good soil structure, but also keep flies, ants and threadworms away due to their fragrance. Only Snails are attracted to the flowers. The plants should therefore be checked regularly for it.

