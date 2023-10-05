Spain’s Commitment to Precision Medicine and Personalized Healthcare for All: Minister Highlights Advances and Initiatives

Spain Prioritizes Precision Medicine for Accessible Personalized Healthcare, says Minister

Valencia, Spain – In her speech at the conference ‘The evolution of health care to improve people’s lives,’ Diana Morant, the acting Minister of Science and Innovation, defended the importance of precision medicine and personalized healthcare in Spain. She emphasized that these advancements must be accessible to all and combat inequalities in healthcare.

Morant highlighted that precision medicine and personalized healthcare are key priorities of the Horizon Europe 2021-2024 Strategic Plan. These initiatives aim to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, and monitoring of diseases.

At the national level, Morant also announced the launch of the ‘Certera’ consortium, a new R&D&I network that will coordinate the capabilities of the Spanish Science, Technology and Innovation System and industrial alliances. The consortium aims to strengthen Spain’s capacity to produce advanced therapies with universal access. Morant revealed that the provisional grant of over 42 million euros for 43 entities from 14 autonomous communities has been resolved and these entities are committed to immediate production of advanced therapies.

Another program called Transmissions, which collaborates between the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and the Center for Technological Development and Innovation (CDTI), aims to combine scientific and business capabilities in the field of health. Morant highlighted the program’s focus on financing joint R&D projects in clinical diagnosis and precision medicines for aging and chronic diseases.

In addition, Spain is undertaking the IMPaCT Cohort study, which will monitor the health of 200,000 people over five years. This study aims to gather clinical, genetic, epidemiological, and lifestyle data to build predictive models of disease, identify health inequalities, monitor key indicators, and evaluate the impact of health policies. Morant stated that this study will put Spanish research on personalized prevention on par with countries like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

The advancement of precision medicine and personalized healthcare is a top priority in Spain, both at the national level and within the European Union. It is seen as a crucial step towards achieving equitable and dignified healthcare for all.

