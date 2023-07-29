Sperm quality and motility is better in summer – Lifestyles

“In men, endocrine activity peaks in the spring and sperm are at their best in the summer.” Claudio Giorlandino, gynecologist, general secretary of Sidip (Italian College of Fetal Maternal Medicine) and scientific director of the Altamedica Research Institute talks about it.

“Although the period in which most people are born in Europe is September-October and therefore conception must be placed around the coldest months, if we look at the data relating to a sample of seminal fluids analyzed in our centers – Giorlandino affirms in a note – realizes that, under equal conditions (age, biological state, etc.), in the summer months the quality of the male semen, in terms of motility and sperm count, appears better.This is because, 3-4 months earlier, during the spring, there is a peak in endocrine activity that progressively improves sperm activity and quantity”.

“Although the data in question are extracted from a small sample of subjects, these observations – Giorlandino specifies – would confirm the biological hypothesis that the most lively period of increase in sperm division and maturation would begin precisely at the beginning of spring and therefore after the month in June the man is more fertile”. “In women with regular ovulation, however – adds the expert – the seasons have less influence if there are no ovulatory problems. In such cases, physical activity and well-being can have a positive influence, especially in subjects with ovarian polycystosis and metabolic syndrome”.

“Fertility is an asset that is progressively lost over the years. Not only with increasing age, but also due to the influence of external factors such as smog, cigarette smoke, stress, lifestyle habits, the presence of infectious. It is therefore not only the passing of time that sets the biological clock in motion, but also other elements, which must be taken into consideration in order to preserve this heritage. However, it is clear – concludes the expert – that single statistics cannot be made because each person is different”.

