As nice as the end of winter may be, spring is a rather complicated period for many people, due to annoying allergies. Here are some tips to deal with this discomfort.

Spring has finally begun. Despite the happiness that can arise from the end of winter and the approach of the beautiful season, there are many people who experience this period as torture. The fault lies with allergies, which occur periodically and are closely linked to the production of pollen by plants. In this article we will see what are the best strategies to deal with this discomfort.

Pollinosis is the term that is used to refer to the allergic reaction caused by pollens, which are breathed in and settle on the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract. Here they release their content, which in turn triggers the response of the immune system and the appearance of typical symptoms of allergy, such as cough, rhinitis and conjunctivitis.

The period of greatest production of pollen by plants is precisely that which goes from spring to summer. The months of April, May and June are the ones in which it is most present. A pollen allergy can be very annoying and lead to reactions such as sinusitis, asthma or bronchitis. Fortunately, there are some strategies you can rely on to deal with the problem.

Spring allergies, some tricks to deal with them better

There are several useful precautions to take in case of pollen allergy. First of all, finding out about the types of pollen and the associated flowering periods is a first step. This way, you will be able to predict when pollination will start and it will be easier to focus on prevention, for example by taking the right medications before symptoms appear.

Pollens are particularly widespread on days characterized by lots of sun and wind. The most critical hours are from 10 to 16 and, if you are at home or at work, the advice is to keep the windows closed. Using a conditioner or anion generator will definitely help. It is also important to keep the house clean.

Walks in gardens or fields are not ideal for pollen allergy sufferers. The same goes for outdoor activities, like sports. Once back home, a nice shower and a hair wash will allow you to remove the pollen that sticks to it during the day. Always change your clothes and avoid leaving your laundry to dry outdoors. Pollen, in fact, could stick to the clothes.

What to avoid and natural remedies to relieve symptoms

Continuing, we advise you to reduce your alcohol consumption: the latter stimulates the secretion of mucus and is able to dilate the vessels. As a result, nasal congestion is only going to get worse. Smoking should also be avoided, as it has an irritating effect on the mucous membranes of the eyes and nose.

In addition to drugs, there are natural remedies to relieve the symptoms of pollen allergy. Blackcurrants, for example, have analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties. Rosehip is an ideal antioxidant to prevent respiratory allergies. While adatoda has a bronchodilator, antiseptic and antihistamine effect, which improves breathing in people suffering from bronchitis and cough.

