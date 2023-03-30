The increased sun exposure in spring changes our hormone production and creates confusion in the body. Furthermore, the blood vessels dilate, the blood pressure drops, you feel tired and weak.

Light stimuli in spring activate serotonin production, the so-called happiness hormone, while at the same time melatonin, which is responsible for sleep, is still abundantly active through the dark winter. The confrontation of these two substances makes the body tired. In addition, many people eat too little fresh fruit and vegetables in winter; as a result, they lack valuable vital substances. Before spring fatigue really gets rolling, get your circulation in shape with exercise in the fresh air, sun, sauna and fresh food. But the metabolic processes can also be boosted internally with vitamins, minerals and trace elements.

Pick-me-up against spring fatigue

With a lot of exercise in the sunlight you boost the hormone balance and melatonin is broken down in the body

Walks in the fresh air provide the body with light and oxygen

Cold-warm alternating showers in the morning harden the immune system and get you ready for spring

Supply of fresh, vitamin-rich food for the smooth running of the metabolic processes

Lots of fruit and vegetables, lean meat, whole grain products and legumes displace the winter fat, short varied diet

Getting enough sleep at reasonable times is just as important

“Caution in case of persistent spring fatigue”. If the symptoms persist for months, you are constantly tired or depressed, or your ability to perform decreases over the long term, you should definitely have this checked out by a doctor.