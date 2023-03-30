For customers, it is no longer just about digital transformation, but about digital first. An evolution that will lead to changes in the way i partner VMware (multi-cloud service providers) engage them, where and how they create value and how they interact with an increasingly connected ecosystem. The transformation implemented by VMware in the program Partner Connect it is a recognition of these macro trends. By bringing it all together in one program with a streamlined experience, VMware can help partners transition to modelli as-a-service/subscriptionexpand their service portfolio and make the most of their investments.

The evolution of VMware Partner Connect

The new version of the company’s flagship VMware Partner Connect program is now live worldwide. Partner Connect is a single, unified program for all types of partners which is now seeing scale up flexibility and efficiencyprovides faster and simpler routesoffer more incentives and rewards partners for both performance and expertise. Through Partner Connect, VMware enables its partners to drive growth by helping their customers successfully navigate the multi-cloud era.

Business Continuity: how to reconcile costs and performance Business Continuity: come conciliare costi e performance”>

With organizations moving from “cloud chaos” to cloud smartthere is a significant and immediate opportunity for partners to help their customers accelerate their migration of applications to the right cloudto automate and secure the software supply chain ea control spending on cloud infrastructure public and private. VMware, together with its partners, will address each of these aspects while supporting business outcomes such as accelerating app modernization, cloud transformation and securing the hybrid workforce.

“Through Partner Connect, we are reinventing the VMware partner experience,” he said Tracy-Ann Palmer, Vice President, Global Channel Sales Programs and Compliance, VMware. “Our strategy is for each VMware partner to address the customer lifecycle end-to-end, with services, through collaboration with others, and by creating predictable and recurring revenue streams.”

Alongside partners to increase turnover thanks to the multi-cloud

VMware Partner Connect has been enhanced to increase partner profitability by offering support for cloud-, services- and solutions-centric business models. The program supports partner enablement, practice development, and business performance incentivesproviding more opportunities to create value throughout the customer lifecycle, before, during and after the sale.

New features include a unified and flexible points program which rewards partners for their achievements in transactions, services, capabilities and specializations, regardless of the business model adopted. There are also specific criteria to reward, with incentives and benefits, partners who increase their VMware skills and progress in Partner Connect.

A new automated dashboard allows partners to customize views and track their history, performance, and progress toward next-level capabilities, specializations, and availability.

The Partner Practices Activation and Development Program of VMware Igniteis now available for all market paths and provides a time-bound, structured framework for developing partner practices to help them accelerate growth and build capabilities.

VMware Partner Connect: mBusiness models aligned to customer outcomes



VMware has created a Partner Connect program that fosters collaboration between partners to help customers become more efficient in the cloud and get results faster. The VMWare Partner Connect consists of four distinct business models: Solution Reseller, Solution Services Provider, Cloud Services Provider and Solution Builder. Each business model offers different opportunities for collaboration and leads to greater incentives and faster progression through the program.

Model Solution Reseller focuses on reselling VMware software and services to customers. Model Solution Services Provider offers pre-sales and after-sales services, such as pre-sales consulting and after-sales support services. Model Cloud Services Provider offers VMware-based cloud and managed services on a geographic basis, including hybrid and multi-cloud services. Finally, the model Solution Builder expects the integration of VMware technology as an essential component of the partner’s software offering.

VMware Incentives for Partners Offering Cross-Cloud Services

VMware has introduced additional incentives for partners to support i servizi Cross-Cloud. In fact, the move to SaaS and subscription services helps VMware partners move beyond transactional sales to high-margin, repeatable sales. To help partners maximize profitability and identify missed opportunities, VMware has introduced a new historical incentive tracker which allows partners to review the total payout of previous quarters.

Incentives now available to qualified partners include the Sell Incentivewhich offers backend discounts for the sale of SaaS, Subscription and Licensed Software, theActivate Incentivewhich rewards partners who provide professional public cloud transition services using VMware Cross-Cloud Services and the Deployment Incentivewhich recognizes partners who accelerate their customers’ digital transformation with select VMware solutions for application modernization and multi-cloud.

New points of influence performance, training, skills and specializations

Where previously, partners could only advance in the program thanks to the tier credits earned with transactional booking, now non-transactional partners registered as Solution Services Providers have the option to level up in the Partner Connect program by earning performance points for affected booking. Solution Services Providers offer their clients services before and beyond the transaction, with a focus on pre-sales advisory services and after-sales lifecycle.

VMware offre 14 Solutions Competencies, 8 Master Services Competencies e due Specializzazioni which partners can use to close larger deals faster and at higher margins. Partners can now earn capability points towards program advancement based on their investments in training, skills and certifications.