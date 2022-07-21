Sprouted onions can they be eaten? Yes of course. Contrary to what one might think, in fact, the shoots or shoots of onion they are not at all toxic, or poisonous, or bad or indigestible, but on the contrary, they are very good for our health. Similarly, the bulbs of sprouted onions because they are forgotten in the fridge or pantry non they are at all dangerous, risky or harmful. Sprouted onions and sprouts are good, edible and also very digestible. And then we know that at home, a sprouted onion lends itself to many small experiments and interesting observations for both adults and children.

Alternative ways to recover the sprouted onions: but the sprouted onion can also be transplanted into a jar. Doing so is very simple, all you need is a plastic or terracotta pot with a diameter of 14-16 cm and a little soil or earth from the garden. However, the sprout must be kept out of the ground and the onion must be inserted vertically with the roots resting at the bottom. Once transplanted, the sprout can grow up to 5-10 cm per week and develops in height until it blooms.

However, in some cases they can still cause food poisoning, what are we talking about? The intoxications Food (or toxic infections) are infections or irritations affecting the gastrointestinal tract caused by the consumption of foods or drinks containing the dangerous bacteria, parasites, viruses and chemicals. How do they manifest themselves? Common symptoms of food poisoning include: vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and chills.

The majority of toxinfections food is acute, ie the disease arises suddenly and does not last long; in fact, most of the subjects recover spontaneously, without any type of treatment. However, food poisoning can rarely lead to very serious complications.

After how many hours do the symptoms appear? The incubation time is quite variable, ranging from a few hours to several days. In most cases, the first choice approach consists simply of replenishing the fluids lost through diarrhea and vomiting, thus preventing dehydration; blocking the symptoms, diarrhea and vomiting in particular, can sometimes be counterproductive as it is a mechanism by which the body gets rid of the virus / bacterium / parasite responsible.

When available, an exact diagnosis allows the use of very specific drugs (such as antibiotics in the case of bacterial toxins).

What to eat? In case of vomiting it may be advisable to wait for the resolution of the most acute phase, but always paying attention to the risk of dehydration; later it is possible to gradually reintroduce solid and light foods such as rice, potatoes, bread, lean meats.