The government’s planned tightening on radiators for the coming winter could also have a positive impact on health. In addition to a possible saving for the family budget, the head of Endocrinology at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Alfredo Pontecorviguarantees in an interview with Morning that we only have to gain from the cold and catastrophes should be avoided: «Reducing the temperature of the rooms in which you stay or sleep by a few degrees can only be good for your health and have positive effects on the adipose organ. The ideal temperature for our well-being is 19 degrees ».

The endocrinologist explains in detail that «Our ally is called brown adipose tissue, a kind of internal radiator that burns calories to warm us up and keep our body temperature at 37 degrees. The brown adipose tissue together with the white one, that is the one against which most of us fight, are part of the so-called adipose organ, an organ capable of producing hormones. The two tissues can convert into each other ». So by staying in the cold more often, white fat can turn brown and burn to produce heat in our body. The doctor cites a clinical study in which “five healthy men, for a period of four months, spent the night in a laboratory at a controlled temperature of 19 degrees. In just one month, brown fat increased by about 40 percent and insulin sensitivity, a measure of healthy metabolism, improved. On the contrary, when the volunteers were left to live in a room at 27 ° C, that brown fat disappeared again ».

