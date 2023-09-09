Home » Starting your medical studies in the summer semester of 2024: Free webinar about studying at Riga Stradins University on September 12th
Starting your medical studies in the summer semester of 2024: Free webinar about studying at Riga Stradins University on September 12th

Starting your medical studies in the summer semester of 2024: Free webinar about studying at Riga Stradins University on September 12th

Bonn – Since September 1, 2023, applications have been possible to start studying medicine at Riga Stradins University (RSU) in the summer semester of 2024. The Latvian university is one of the few universities in Europe that allows students to start studying human medicine or dentistry in the summer semester. This special feature of the RSU, which offers its applicants the opportunity to start their studies twice a year, is particularly popular with German students.

As the official representative of the RSU in Germany, we also offer you the opportunity to apply to the RSU in the current application window until December 1st using our free application service for the summer semester (start: end of January).

If you are interested in starting your medical studies in the summer semester of 2024, we will be happy to advise you free of charge on your questions and help you put together the best possible application. Together with our colleagues at the RSU, we are hosting a webinar where we can answer all your questions:

September 12, 2023, 6:00 p.m

If you are interested in taking part in the webinar, you can request the access data online.

Of course, we would also be happy to provide you with information outside of the webinar and offer you individual and personal advice. You can also find out comprehensive information about studying medicine at RSU via our website. There you will find information about the course of study, the study requirements on site and how to apply.

By the way: Compared to the start of studies in the winter semester, the RSU offers fewer study places for the start of studies in the summer semester, as there are fewer applications overall for the start of studies in the spring. 290 study places in human medicine and 24 study places in dentistry will be awarded in this application cycle.

More info:

