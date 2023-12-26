Stomach ache and blank diet: foods to avoid after a few too many binges

When experiencing temporary stomach pain, it can be helpful to know which foods can promote healing and which ones to avoid. Whether the discomfort is the result of overeating, a virus, or heartburn, choosing the right foods can make a big difference in recovery.

Dairy products, such as milk and cheese, can be difficult to digest for many people, especially those lacking the enzyme lactase. For those who have trouble digesting lactose, it’s best to avoid dairy products and opt for lactose-free alternatives.

Carbonated drinks can exacerbate bloating and discomfort, while also altering the acidity of the gastrointestinal tract. Instead, opt for still water, tea, or herbal teas to soothe the stomach.

Foods high in caffeine, such as coffee, soft drinks, and chocolate, can increase stomach acid and worsen symptoms. Similarly, acidic foods like citrus fruits, tomato sauce, and chili peppers can lead to reflux.

Avoiding foods high in saturated fat, such as deli meats, is also advised as they are difficult to digest and may increase feelings of bloating.

Spicy foods and alcohol can irritate the stomach and worsen symptoms, so it’s best to steer clear of them during this time.

Additionally, ultra-processed foods, which are high in fat, lactose, spices, salt, and sugar, should be avoided as they can aggravate gastrointestinal symptoms.

Instead, opt for foods such as bread, boiled rice, grilled chicken or turkey, bananas, eggs, cooked carrots, boiled potatoes, and plenty of fluids.

By making the right food choices, individuals can promote faster recovery and alleviate temporary stomach discomfort.