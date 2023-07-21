Study: Digestive problems could age brain by three years

Recent research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam may indicate that chronic constipation may be associated with a 73 percent higher risk of subjective cognitive decline. The authors defined chronic constipation as the phenomenon of only having a bowel movement every three or more days. dr Chaoran Ma, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, noted that the strength of the correlation is surprising.

Consequences of constipation corresponded to three years of cognitive aging

Constipation is known to be more common in older people due to age-related factors such as lack of exercise and fiber intake, as well as medications that can cause constipation as a side effect. Chronic constipation has been linked to inflammation and mental disorders like anxiety and depression, but there have been many unanswered questions about the link between digestive health and long-term cognitive function.

To find clues to these questions, the authors analyzed more than 112,000 adults who participated in the Nurses’ Health Study, the Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. The authors found that those who suffered from constipation showed significantly worse cognitive performance, equivalent to three years of additional cognitive aging. An increased risk was also found in those who had a bowel movement more than twice a day, although these higher probabilities were small.

Gut flora seems to play a role

Of course, correlation is not causality, according to Dr. mom However, a link between the frequency of bowel movements and the participants’ subjective cognitive function and their gut microbiomes has been shown.

Those with fewer bowel movements and poorer cognitive function have been found to lack the good bacteria that produce butyrate. Butyrate supports the intestinal barrier, which prevents bacteria and other microbes from entering the bloodstream, while also serving as the main source of energy for the cells of the colon. Those who defecated twice or more per day and had poorer cognitive function had higher levels of bacterial species that promote inflammation and are linked to dysbiosis.

Exercise and a healthy diet can prevent constipation

dr Ma noted that further studies are needed to identify the microbes involved and their function. She emphasized that eating a balanced diet and staying hydrated can help prevent constipation and may also contribute to better cognitive health. In addition, regular exercise and stress management can also help.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

