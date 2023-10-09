Study shows: Cold plasma is a quantum leap for the treatment of chronic wounds

Pinneberg – There is a solution for people with chronic and non-healing wounds: cold atmospheric plasma (KAP). As a pilot study commissioned by Munich-based terraplasma medical GmbH, a company of the Hamburg-based Viromed Group, shows, the innovative wound and skin treatment using cold plasma technology is superior to standard wound treatment (SWT). The mobile, CE-certified and pain-free cold plasma device plasma care® from terraplasma medical was used in the study. The aim of treating (infected) chronic and acute wounds using KAP is to inactivate microorganisms, including multi-resistant pathogens, and to stimulate wound healing.

The clinical study was carried out at two centers, the State Hospital (LKH) Bregenz and the LKH Feldkirch, Austria. The study extended from May to October 2021. The observation period was four weeks per patient. Eligibility criteria: Presence of difficult-to-heal wounds (lasting more than six weeks) of any origin and wound phase.

Results: Reduction of wound size, promotion of wound healing, reduction of pain

By using plasma care® on patients, an average reduction in wound size of almost 80 percent was achieved in less than 30 days – with just seven therapy sessions with cold plasma. In addition, a significant improvement in the wound situation and the quality of life of the patients was demonstrated:

Reducing pH improves wound healing: Treatment with plasma care® reduced the pH value from an average of 9.7 to 7.1, which promotes wound healing. The first plasma treatments were even able to reduce the pH value by one point on average per treatment.

Feeling of pain: Pain (indicated on the VAS score from 0 to 10) was reduced from an average of 3.1 to 0.1 through the use of plasma care® – with nine out of ten patients from the seventh day of treatment, i.e. the third plasma care® treatment was pain-free. Future of wound healing: cold plasma will be the new gold standard

“The future of wound healing lies in cold atmospheric plasma,” says Prof. Dr. Gregor Morfill, German physicist, plasma expert and chairman of the supervisory board of Viromed Medical AG. In order to ensure long-term access to the technology, the Viromed Group, led by Uwe Perbandt, took over the majority in the developer and patent holder of cold plasma technology, terraplasma medical GmbH, which emerged from the Max Planck Institute, in August 2022 .

“This innovation represents a quantum leap in wound healing,” says Morfill. “Recent publications also show that cold plasma applications not only have great therapeutic potential, but also have economic and ecological benefits: On the one hand, the overall costs for healing chronic and… Reduce infected wounds by up to 52 percent through use. In addition, wound care and dressing materials can also be saved in the interests of sustainability.”

Jens Kirsch, founder and managing director of terraplasma medical: “Other studies also support our extremely good results.” The main results of a study funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research on the effectiveness of large-area plasma therapy include the significant improvement in the wound healing rate by 214 percent. “In addition to a significant reduction in wound area, it was shown elsewhere that patients in plasma groups require significantly fewer antibiotics compared to control groups. “A revolutionary result and hope for millions of people, especially in times of increasing antibiotic resistance.”

Download the complete study as a PDF (English).

About Viromed Medical AG

The Hamburg-based Viromed Medical AG is part of the Viromed Group, which has been active in the healthcare market since 2004 with a focus on protection against viruses and germs. At the heart of the stock corporation, which has been listed on the stock exchange since November 2022, is the 100% subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. The strategic mainstay is the innovative treatment method based on cold atmospheric plasma for wound healing (cold plasma therapy). A mobile, CE-certified cold plasma device, the plasma care®, closes wounds painlessly and inactivates viruses, fungi and bacteria. This innovation represents a quantum leap in wound healing. In addition, further medical applications in the areas of cosmetics as well as dermatology and ENT are possible. In order to ensure long-term access to the technology, a sister company from the Viromed Group acquired a majority stake in the technical developer and patent holder of cold plasma technology, terraplasma medical GmbH in Garching near Munich, in August 2022, which emerged from the Max Planck Institute , accepted.

Viromed Medical AG has a broad customer base in the DACH region, including various DAX companies, e.g. B. Volkswagen and Lufthansa, as well as federal states and various federal ministries, 1,100 hospitals, 7,000 pharmacies and 11,000 medical practices. www.viromed-medical-ag.de