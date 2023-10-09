Technology Diary — October 5, 2023

My new milk frother is a miracle, it makes foam and makes me happy

So now the milk frother I ordered has arrived (with a little delay) and I’m holding the thing, my Milk Twister, in my hands.

As I said, I didn’t even know such a thing existed until recently. The first unpacking shows me that this is really a very well-designed thing; Maybe some would say: overengineered.

First I come across extensive, closely printed instruction booklets. Oh, oh, it won’t really be that complicated to use?

Photo: If I really had to go through these instructions to operate this thing, I would probably never use it

Then I see a small additional piece of paper, which is the only one with colorful printing; ah, it looks like the really important thing is summarized there:

Photo: All the important information in the instructions fits into a small graphic

Yes, thank you, I can handle the information: Press your only button for one second for hot milk foam and three seconds for cold milk foam.

That’s what I do, put in the milk, put in the stirring particles, put the lid on, press the button – the thing starts to whir, the stirrer turns, and shortly afterwards I have the most beautiful milk foam for my coffee!

Photo: Milktwister, ground station and coffee with milk foam

The milk container can simply be lifted from the ground station, which provides the power supply, and the milk foam can be poured into the coffee. It’s all really great.

And now comes another really remarkable feature: cleaning is also very easy! Because now you can see how well developed the part is: The stirrer is a small magnetic part that is apparently set in rapid rotation by a magnet underneath the milk container. I know this stirring principle of magnetic stirrers from the laboratory.

Photo: Milk frother, behind it the ground station. On the left with the mixing part inserted, on the right the mixing part removed

So to clean I just need to rinse out the milk container and take out the stirrer and rinse it. There are no seals for rotating parts or anything that needs to be disassembled because otherwise gunk would build up in them. Such clever designs inspire me.

The instructions clearly illustrate which parts you can and should clean and how.

Photo: Some parts can also be put in the dishwasher, but please only rinse the main part with water. And please just wipe the ground station

I really think that’s great (and apologize if my enthusiasm got the best of me here and not only does the milk bubble up here, but I’m also foaming with excitement, what a play on words!).

I love coffee, the device only has one button that creates wonderful milk foam at the push of a button, what more could I ask for?

Photo: Coffee with milk foam

And how could I ever live without it?

(Molinarius)

