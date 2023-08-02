SUPERCELLS and BIG HAIL, EXTREME PHENOMENS arriving by Friday, pay attention » ILMETEO.it

Weather warning: SUPERCELLS and BIG HAIL, EXTREME PHENOMENA coming by Friday, pay attention

Article dated 2/08/2023 at 1:13 by Mattia Gussoni Meteorologist

A SUPERCELL: the risk is very high between Monday 24 and Tuesday 25

WEATHER ALERT for the next few days: CYCLONE CIRCE is coming! The latest maps of the Computing Centers speak for themselves. SUPERCELL THUNDERS, accompanied by even large HAILS, will hit some of our regions again in the next few hours. And watch out for DOWNBURSTs too.

The SUPERCELLS

In the classification of thunderstorms, supercells are the most dangerous phenomena in terms of power released and potential damage. These are immense storm systems up to 10/12 km high inside which there is a low pressure area defined in technical term mesocyclone.

With the heat increasing, so does the potential energy (humidity and heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere) involved in the development of impressive storm cells, capable of causing extreme weather events such as large hail (over 5-6cm in diameter). In the rarest cases, fortunately, the supercell can also trigger dangerous tornadoes, as recent news also reminds us.

The arrival of cooler and unstable air descending from Northern Europe has already caused violent thunderstorms especially on the Venetian area, where a tornado was also reported

BIG HAIL and DOWNBURST

The main attention is paid between the evening of Thursday 3 August and the day of Friday 4 for the possible triggering of thunderstorms (most likely with supercell characteristics) initially over Piedmont and Lombardy, but then extending, also to the Triveneto: the areas the most exposed will be those north of the river Po.

There is a high probability of large hail (up to 8-10 cm in diameter) associated with strong gusts of wind up to 120-130 km/h, called downbursts in the jargon. The latter, also defined as a descending gust, is a meteorological phenomenon which consists of strong downward gusts of wind with horizontal motion coming out of the advancing front of the storm. Gusts can reach very high speeds, even higher than 100 km/h.

