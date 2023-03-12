Dieting after dieting and not losing weight: going through this tunnel is very common, but what if the reason why you can’t get out of it is not what you eat? There is one bad habit out of all that works against the diet.

Switching from one diet to another, giving up the most loved dishes, saying no to lunches and dinners out, spending hours and hours in the gym. When you are at diet you try everything, just to get rid of the longed-for kg too many.

Despite so much effort, however, there are many cases in which the needle of the balance of those on a diet remains motionless, indicating a always the same weight. Despite the efforts, there are no results, thus increasing frustration and often leading to abandoning everything, giving up the dream of finally seeing oneself fit.

Assuming how important it is to rely on industry professionals to sew a tailor-made plan based on our daily needs, not losing weight could be untied from the diet.

There is, in fact, one bad life habit which does nothing but hinder weight loss, leading to not having inconsistent results, despite being very careful at the table, preferring a balanced diet.

Can’t lose weight? The causes are in this bad habit

Il slimming it is closely connected not only to what you eat, but in general to your own lifestyle. In addition to hydration and stress, accomplices of weight gain, there is another factor that puts a spoke in the weight loss process.

It’s about the sleep. If this is not taken care of carefully, you are exposed to greater risks of weight gain. Sleeping badly, too little or too much, determines, if you are on a diet, more difficulty in losing weight.

Oversleeping this only keeps the body less active, making it more difficult to lose weight. But on the contrary, sleeping for a few hours tires the body: that sense of tiredness will only lead to more hunger. It also increases insulin resistance, exposing you to the risk of diabetes.

In general to have an iron health, but also to lose weight, must be carefully treated in sleep. First you have to sleep at least 7/8 hours quality, avoiding spending part of the night sleepless. Sleep must be regulated by going to sleep more or less always at the same time, eliminating noise and light sources. Furthermore, to avoid a restless sleep full of nightmares, before lying down in bed, it is better not to use the telephone much (the blue light of the devices hinders sleep) and not to watch thrillers and action films. A good book is the best way to fall asleep as drinking a cup of chamomile tea, thanks to which you can have peaceful dreams.